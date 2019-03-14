We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 14, 2019.

The day may feel a bit stop and go with the Moon finishing its transit through busy Gemini, which opposes freedom loving Jupiter and and squares off with the Sun and Mercury in foggy Pisces along the way. The good news is that the pairing between stable Mars in Taurus and no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn during the start of the day can help us to stay grounded and motivated.

By the evening, the Moon shifts into tenderhearted Cancer, putting the focus on family, community, and how we feel. With the Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, we might find ourselves craving to break free of anything that may be holding us back or holding us down emotionally. This Moon-Uranus combo also asks that we learn new ways to emotionally respond to old problems or issues, especially as the Cancer Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries (by the late evenings), which could trigger some painful feelings.

Luckily, with the Sun and Mercury joining forces in compassionate and healing Pisces, talking about what we feel with those that we love can have a therapeutic effect.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You pride yourself on your independence, which is not a bad thing, but today you may need to get honest with yourself that you need your family and community right now, if only for the emotional nourishment that they can bring. Take care of your spiritual and emotional well-being.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have a lot on your plate today and that may include people that need your help. While you may want to help, you may need to speak up and let people know what you can and can't do, so you don't end up taking on more than you can handle right now. Communicate.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel like the odd duck out today, which could put you at risk at overextending yourself to others as a way of making them happy. However, your homework for today is to honor your worth and live according to your own values, not anyone else's. You're the boss.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you find yourself comparing your success or happiness to that of others today, take a moment to step back and celebrate what you've already done and who you are. In other words, focus on believing in yourself and the possibilities that lay before you. Remember, you set the trend.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be ready to make some big moves when it comes to your goals or your professional life, but you may need to sit with this feeling for a while to ensure that what you feel isn't stemming from boredom or a need to do anything, just as long as it's something different. Take time to reflect.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You like to be in control and take charge of situations as you might feel like there's no one that can do things the way you do them, and while that's true on some level, you may need to call on the help and support of others if you want to get ahead. Give folks a chance to pitch in.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to relationships, you have an ideal in terms of what you want, but you may need to consider if what you want is realistic. Not that you have to settle for what you don't want, but you may need to adjust your expectations. And it starts with being more accepting of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel pulled between your need for freedom and your responsibilities today, though if you've been putting in work, you're due for some fun. Don't let the fear of being seen as imperfect or lazy get in the way of your well-being. Remember, you don't have anything to prove.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to matters of the heart, you may need to get honest with yourself in terms of what you really need at an emotional level. Perhaps you're craving something much deeper now than you have in the past. Getting clear on what you need helps to ensure that you can get it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Go where you are loved. This is the message for you today as you find yourself craving some attention and loving care from others. At the same time, it's OK to admit if you need some attention as love is a genuine human need. Talking to someone about how you feel can be helpful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Time is money today and when it comes to the projects and tasks that you choose to take on, make sure they're worth your energy. On a similar note, look to ways you can hone and improve what's already on your plate rather than jumping into something new. Discipline is needed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your focus for today is to do the things that bring you joy. But in order to do so, know that you are worth having joy. Meanwhile, look to ways you can engage people and activities that boost your confidence rather than taking away from it. You are meant to be seen. Go ahead and show off.