We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 15, 2019.

The day could be a bit foggy as the morning kicks off with a square off between communicative Mercury in dreamy Pisces and expansive Jupiter in over-the-top Sagittarius. Under a Mercury-Jupiter square there can be issues with over-promising on things, exaggerating the truth, and a lack of attention to the details. With Mercury still retrograde, we'll have to be extra mindful of what we communicate to others and getting our facts straight.

By late tonight the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer teams up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, which could heighten both our intuition and our emotional sensitivity. If we find ourselves feeling especially tender, this could be a good time to surround ourselves with those we love or open our hearts to someone in need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's nothing wrong with being hopeful but try not to let wishful or impractical thinking get in your way to day. Try to see things as clearly as you possibly can. Your intuition won't steer you wrong. A conversation with a parent or family member could bring you the comfort you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A friend could be asking a bit more of you than you can afford to give right now, and while you may want to extend your resources or support, you may need to draw some healthy boundaries. Meanwhile, be mindful of the media, information, and energy that you're absorbing from others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be eager to share something that you've been planning or working on with others, but it might be best to hold off on making any announcements until the details/kinks have been fully worked out. On a separate note, if you receive a job offer, make sure you're getting what you really want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have some big ideas or plans that you'd like to execute today, but you'll need to be careful of taking on more than you can handle or promising more than you can deliver. Instead, look to ways you can better nourish your body, mind, and spirit. Success starts from within.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may want to bare your soul to a lover today, but you may want to wait and feel things out before doing anything too hasty. At the same time, when it comes to someone you're dating now, your intuition won't steer you wrong. Trust that you see what you see and know what you know.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While you may want to help others today, be careful that you're not biting off more than you can chew. In fact, it may be best to flip the script for a change and ask others for some help and support. Your friends could come to the rescue. Community is a resource now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have a lot on your mind right now and it's possible that you're obsessing over something you can't change or can't control. Give yourself a break and make peace with whatever it is. Then focus on the things you can actually control. You might find the solution is closer than you think.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

An ex could be trying to work their way back into the picture and at the moment it could seem like a good idea to rekindle the spark. However, the gratification that you might feel could be short lived. Know that there are plenty more fish out in the sea. Creatively, don't undersell yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Be mindful of letting the past cloud your judgement, especially if you find yourself feeling particularly nostalgic. Know that you have the opportunity to write a new narrative rather than subscribing to the same old story. Meanwhile, an intimate and trusted connection can provide healing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might not be seeing something as clearly as you should be today. Though it doesn't hurt to have a little hope right now if it's been a while since you've had some. Talking to your partner or with someone close to you could bring both the tenderness and the insight you need at this time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Before you spend your money on a big ticket item today, it may be best to wait until you've done your due diligence to make sure that what you're buying is worth the cash. In the meantime, look to ways that you can better take care of your health and well-being. Have compassion for yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your career is on the rise but you've still got a ways to go and as such, you're going to need to be intentional with the projects and goals you sign up for to make sure your energy is going into the right things. Be careful of overextending yourself (or comparing yourself to others). Be true to yourself.