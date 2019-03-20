We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 20, 2019.

It's a pretty productive day with the Moon in detail-oriented Virgo working together with no-nonsense Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn as well as hardworking Mars in Taurus. If there's any unfinished business that we need to take care of, today is a good day for working on those things, especially as today also marks the Spring Equinox, the start of Aries season, and the Full Moon in Libra.

With a team of planets working together in all three earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn); we should not only be able to find the determination and practical solutions needed to get the job done today, but we should also be able to lay some important groundwork for the future considering that Mercury retrograde in Pisces is also in the mix. With the help of Mercury retrograde we can make the necessary edits and revisions to our plans to move forward.

By the early evening the confident Sun leaves the dreamy realm of Pisces and steps into the hot and passionate fires of Aries. With the Sun in Aries for the next few weeks, we should find ourselves ready for a fresh start and new adventures. Though with the Moon entering partnership oriented Libra by late tonight, which is the focus of tonight's full moon (9:43 p.m. EST), we're called to look at the relationships that may be holding us back as well as the ones propelling us forward. This Libra Full Moon can not only help us to bring balance to our relationships but it can also help us to see where we need more balance overall.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can make some big things happen today when it comes to your goals and career. Just make sure you're intentional with how you use your energy and the work you choose to take on. With the spotlight on you now, make sure to surround yourself with the right people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've got the eye of the tiger today and it's important to remember that there's nothing you can't accomplish as long as you remain confident in yourself and your vision. Though it's not just about the work you do, it's also about finding balance between work and your well-being.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to facing a challenge today, you might find you're stronger than you might be giving yourself credit for, as the innate power you have now can help you to move mountains. And if there was ever a time for you to take up space and be your full self, this is it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keep your antennae up as the conversations that you have today could lead to some serious opportunities. Don't be shy about initiating some of these conversations either. On a different note, it's time to strike a balance between how much you do for family and how much you do for you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You can make leaps and bounds today when it comes to your professional life, especially if you're proactive about how you manage your time and your energy. If you've been looking for a new gig, you can find one now. Meanwhile, it's time for a shift in the way that you think.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Today could be like a breath of fresh air for you, if you're willing to take it. If there's something that you've been apprehensive about doing or going after, you should have the confidence you need to make what you want happen. Know that you were meant to thrive, not just merely survive.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Consider today to be your personal spring cleaning day where you can let go of the emotional and energetic garbage that may be holding you down. Look to ways that you can focus a little more on you now. If you need to get something off your chest, you've got the cosmic green light.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to your success, look to ways that you can tap into your network to get the job done. Someone in your midst may be able to help open a few doors for you. On a slightly different note, know that if you want to move forward now, you've got to release what you can't control.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Something you've been working towards is starting to bear fruit, especially in terms of your finances, which could be encouraging for you today. Meanwhile, buzz is building about you and your reputation which could pave the way for an opportunity. Also, let go of a lopsided friendship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With nearly half the cosmos on your side today, you might be the biggest boss that we've seen thus far. If you've been second-guessing yourself in any way, today is a reminder of how powerful you really are. On the career front, you could hit a major milestone today. Congrats!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit intense today, but the energy you're feeling can help you with facing a fear or overcoming an obstacle. Just remember that you have the power to write the narrative or make the changes that you want to see. Release the beliefs that no longer work for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The power of communication is on your side today and if you have something to say, know that you can influence people with your words. As long as you're speaking authentically and with purpose, you'll be surprised at how much you can accomplish. Don't underestimate your impact.