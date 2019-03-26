We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 26, 2019.

After a hazy, foggy, and possibly emo morning (thanks to the Sagittarius Moon squaring off with Mercury and Neptune in dreamy Pisces); the vibe evens out a bit towards the second half of the day. Though the big cosmic news of the day comes courtesy of love planet Venus entering Pisces by late this afternoon. With Venus in Pisces, the emphasis is on compassion, romance, and deep, soulful connections.

Venus in Pisces asks that we approach love and relationships as well as the things that we want from a heart-open and intuitive space. However, as Pisces is a sign that often sees the best in others and situations, we're encouraged to suss things out and gather all of the facts when it comes to a new love interest or financial opportunity.

By late tonight, when the Moon and Jupiter team up in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, it's good vibes only.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If something hasn't worked out the way you wanted it to, today reminds you to keep the faith. Focus on what you can control for now and let the rest work itself out. And trust, that whatever's being worked out behind the scenes for you is the best thing. Things are coming together.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to be more selective with the company you keep, especially as you might find yourself being more sensitive than usual to the energy of other people. Try to spend time in the company of those that fill your cup. On another note, giving to someone in need can be rewarding.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As they say, if one door closes, another one opens. This might be the biggest message for you to take away today, specifically where your career or a professional relationship is concerned. No need to try force anything that's not meant to be. More opportunities will be coming your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a lot on your plate, but how much of it are things that actually make sense for you to be working on or is contributing to your productivity. You may need to do some rearranging to your schedule and start focusing on the things you really want to give your time to.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Things might feel a bit confusing in the love department, but a conversation between you and your love interest could help to make things clearer. Overall, you're in the mood for a deeper form of intimacy and it's time for you to get honest about that with yourself and another.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Things between you and your partner may be a bit wonky at the moment but the energy between you should smooth out if you're both willing to compromise. If single, you could receive some clarity today around what you need versus what you're getting. Hint: stop overthinking.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It might be hard to find a balance between your work life and your personal life at the moment, but the opportunity to bring more balance to those areas is coming. Part of finding this balance means paying more attention to your well-being and the folks you surround yourself with.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Be wary of making an impulse buy today, whether it comes to something or someone. You might find that what you thought you wanted isn't what you wanted at all. Not to worry though as something (or someone) much better is coming along. Now's not the time to force anything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be unclear on what you want right now, Sagittarius, and that's OK. There's no need to rush to make a decision at the moment. Sometimes you need to sit on things for a bit and see how you feel later. Know that clarity is on the way if you let your heart speak to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be experiencing some confusion or worry today about something, though chances are you could be making things bigger than what they really are. Don't worry as the inspiration that you need to solve your current problem is on the way. Don't let pessimism get in the way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

There may have been some disappointment today around a financial matter but know that it's just a temporary setback as something good is coming your way. Meanwhile, when it comes to the company you keep, it's time to put yourself among folks that truly value you. Value yourself first.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There's no need for you to look outside yourself for validation today as the only one that can give you that is you. Plus, you're on the right track, and you can expect to get some confirmation of that today. Just don't play yourself small. Recognize how boss of a babe you are.