We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 27, 2019.

It's quite a busy and productive kind of a day as the Moon enters hardworking Capricorn by the mid-morning. With the Moon in Capricorn, we'll find ourselves in the mood to handle our responsibilities and put in the time and effort needed to get some of our toughest jobs done.

By mid-day, the Capricorn Moon teams up with Venus in dreamy Pisces and Uranus in unconventional Taurus. This cosmic combo could help us to not only manifest what we want but also help us with adjusting our approach and making necessary changes in order to achieve our goals.

By the afternoon, the vibe may get a bit hairy as the Capricorn Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could trigger some serious imposter syndrome or the feeling that we're not doing enough. The best way to handle this energy is to reexamine what we truly value and to focus on intrinsic rewards rather than extrinsic.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have the power to manifest a dream job or opportunity today, though in order to get the goodies coming your way, you need to believe you're deserving of them. Also, you might find that what you used to think was important isn't. Focus on what does resonate for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you want to achieve your goal or execute a plan, you may need to step outside of your comfort zone and try a new way of doing things. The same old approach isn't going to cut it anymore. Don't be afraid to break away from the norm. The right people will help you along.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're on target today when it comes to meeting a financial goal, which should help with taming any anxiety you may be feeling around a money related matter. Just try not to overthink things and worry about problems before they even happen. Focus on things you can control.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A new business relationship or professional partnership could be the thing you need to get something you've been planning off of the ground. Don't be afraid to let go of a current partnership that's not working for you. Also, try to surround yourself with people that encourage you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your professional life continues to look good and you might even find yourself entertaining multiple offers for new opportunities. At the same time though, you might feel like you're not doing enough or you should be further than you are. Trust that you're where you need to be.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love and romance are on the agenda for you today and there's a chance you could make a new love connection or deepen the one you already have. You just need to make sure that you don't let you fears or wounds from your past get in the way of your current happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This could be a great day for tending to your home or spending time with family. Though be mindful of overextending yourself or shouldering too much responsibility. Don't automatically assume that you won't get the help that you need. Let that old habit go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could attract a new opportunity or two based on your creative gifts and your ability to sell those gifts to others. However, you'll need to make sure that you're not underselling your talents or giving away too much of yourself for too little. Meanwhile, try to love you as you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to focus on your financial stability today and work on a new and improved approach to your money. While you might be tempted to spend your cash on more fun things, this could be the perfect time to set up a savings for something you really need. Time to boss up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you have thoughts or ideas to get across today, there's a good chance that folks will be very receptive to what you have to say. As long as you speak with authenticity and allow your creativity to shine, you can't lose. Just try not to let feelings of inadequacy stop you from being great.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's possible for you to get what you want now, but you'll need to guard against pessimistic thinking. Trust that the cosmos is working things out for you, even if you can't see the immediate results. On another note, it's time for you to pull back a bit and take a time out.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could have the right conversation or meeting with someone today that could not only help you to see things in a new light, but it could also help to open up new doors for you. Also, with the kind of attractive power that you're wielding, there's no need to suffer fools.