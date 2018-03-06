We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 8, 2018.

The intensity in the air will be hard to miss as the Moon remains in passionate Scorpio while communicative Mercury and charming Venus move into feisty and fiery Aries. With Mercury in Aries setting our hotlines on fire, it will be hard to hold our tongues and opinions as we'll be in the mood to talk to just about everyone and anyone within earshot. Since Aries is a sign that never backs down from a fight, we might find ourselves feeling pretty argumentative under this Mercury transit. Couple this with Scorpio's sensitivity and we might have to avoid going nuclear.

The good news though is that when channeled in the right way, anger can be incredibly productive, namely when it comes to standing up for ourselves, others, or something we passionately believe in. With the Scorpio syncing up with the Sun and Neptune in compassionate Pisces, this theme is even stronger. With Venus, the planet of love, relationships, and money moving into Aries by the evening, we're reminded that healthy relationships require boundaries while anything we're willing to invest our time and energy into should be something we're 100 percent passionate about. By late tonight, when the Scorpio Moon joins forces with Pluto in Capricorn, we're called to purge anything that doesn't set our hearts ablaze.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hey there, hot stuff. With your birthday season just around the corner, your cosmic gifts are coming a bit early this year as you find yourself on everyone's most wanted list. Now that your charm and magnetism are shooting through the roof, getting what you want shouldn't be hard.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you work in human services or you're raising money or visibility for a worthwhile cause, you could receive some cash from a secret donor or help when you least expect it. Consider this your reward for all the good you've been spreading around. Meanwhile, keep big plans under wraps.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could receive some recognition today for your work, which could lead to an opportunity or positive word of mouth about you and what you do. People are beginning to buzz about your greatness, so make the most of the attention you receive. Take pride in standing out from the crowd.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your creative energy is on 10 today, while the spotlight is turning to your career. If you have an idea or project that you want to see launched, funded, or turned into something bigger now's the time to make your move. Someone with influence or clout could be valuable to you now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got a bit of emotional "housekeeping" to do, which means today is a day for tending to the sensitive and tender pieces of you while releasing any negative energy that you've been holding on to. Cleaning your home and smudging your space may be helpful. Welcome in fresh energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Talking with a friend or someone close to you could provide you with the feedback or advice you need today. Don't be shy about reaching out and getting a second opinion or a shoulder to lean on. The people that love you will be happy to oblige. Also, a financial plan is starting to come together.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could be rewarded in some way for your work around the office or you could receive some sort of reward for something that you've done for someone else. Meanwhile, partnerships and collaborations are where it's at for you. Working with others could open doors. Love gets a boost too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It might feel like things have gone into hyper speed today, as your list of things to do grows longer by the hour. Don't fret. Just try to balance it out with some loving care for your mind, body, and soul. Don't wait until you've reached the point of burnout to start taking care of you. Start now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You still may be feeling a bit reclusive today, and that's OK. You need the time to delve inward and focus on cultivating thoughts and feelings that affirm who you are. If it seems you're being a bit selfish, so be it. A little self-preservation is necessary. Keep your social circle selective for now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's all about the power of your community today as you're encouraged to call on your friends and family for company, camaraderie, and assistance. On another note, when it comes to your living space, it may be time to redecorate and bring some fresh energy into your home. Recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could hit a career highlight today, regardless if you're job hunting or happy where you currently are. This is a good day for holding meetings, exchanging emails and ideas that help you to get you and your work on the map. People will be all ears, so use your voice with intention. Speak up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

"If you believe it then you can achieve it" might be your mantra today, as a whole new world begins to open up to you and you catch a glimpse of what's possible. At the same time, your financial picture begins improving so don't be afraid to pitch or go after that idea that could bring in income.