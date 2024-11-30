Your December Love Horoscope

Deck the halls and hang the mistletoe, because the astrology of December is bringing all sorts of surprises and shifts in love, dating, and beyond. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or simmering in between with a cuffing season fling, the December love horoscope for each zodiac sign will wrap up the year with intention.

Mercury retrograde is going strong as the month begins, so you may be revisiting previous conversations in relationships or hearing from an ex who’s back in town for the holidays. The glittery new moon on Dec. 1 is fiery, so enjoy this burst of passion and look out for some happy surprises when it comes to romance, as love planet Venus will be blowing a kiss to unpredictable Uranus. Anything is possible.

After the new moon, lover Venus and lusty Mars make some moves. Mars retrograde begins on Dec. 6 in the heart-centric sign of Leo, and this backspin could turn down the heat on the flames of desire for all zodiac signs through the remainder of the month. You may not feel as passionate as usual, but you can use this time to reconnect with your sexual energy in a new way. Venus enters rebellious Aquarius the following day, making experimental relationship dynamics or unconventional partners especially attractive. Venus and Mars will face off with one another come Dec. 12, making it important to find alignment between your values and your actions.

Mercury retrograde ends on Dec. 15 alongside the full moon in Gemini. Communication is much improved now, so use this energy to start meaningful conversations and seek clarification around anything confusing in your love life lately. It’ll be good to clear the air now because one of the year’s most romantic aspects hits a few days later. Amorous Venus makes a delicious trine to lucky planet Jupiter on Dec. 19, infusing relationships with an abundance of optimism and good vibes. Now’s a time to indulge in all of life’s pleasures.

Capricorn season kicks off Dec. 21, so expect to feel more serious and pragmatic about romance. A week later, Venus squares off with wild child Uranus, bringing up a powerful desire for freedom in love and sudden realizations about your values. Finally, 2024 wraps up with the new moon in Capricorn on Dec. 30. The vibes are intense, but it can be the perfect time to plant seeds for long-term growth in the year ahead for your relationships.

Read on for your December love horoscopes and happy holidays!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Look out for exes in town for the holidays during the first stretch of December, as Mercury retrograde could find you reigniting an old flame you’d thought burnt out long ago. You may not feel quite as passionate about jumping into a fling once Mars retrograde starts on Dec. 6, and it’s a good time to rein things in around dating and give yourself time to reconnect with your passion. The full moon on Dec. 15 is flirty, so initiate a heartfelt conversation with a partner or send a cute text to your crush. The whole week following is full of romantic potential, and if you’re single, you may find a sexy connection through friends or local events. Get out and explore.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Sagittarius season is all about exploring the heights and depths of intimacy for you, Taurus, and the new moon on Dec. 1 can help you bring more vulnerability to your love life. You may need to revisit some deep-rooted fears about your relationship or reinforce some boundaries through the first half of the month, but give into sensual pleasure once the full moon peaks on Dec. 15. The grounding vibes of Capricorn season make you feel more comfortable getting adventurous, so don’t be afraid to try new things or explore outside your usual romantic realms. The new moon on Dec. 30 is the perfect time to do something outside your usual.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You can level up your relationships this month, Gemini — especially if you’re willing to face your romantic issues and resolve any conflicts with lovers instead of pushing them under the rug. The new moon on Dec. 1 is the perfect time to visualize what your ideal partnerships might look like. The full moon in your sign two weeks later is a time to speak your truth and express your needs openly. As the winter solstice approaches, a gorgeous trine with Venus lights up lucky Jupiter in your sign, so expect romantic feelings to reach new heights and pleasure to feel especially alluring. It’s the holidays, so go ahead and indulge.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Romantic Venus sweetens up your relationships during the first week of the month, but once it moves into your intimate eighth house on Dec. 7, you’ll crave going deeper with your romantic connections. Vulnerability is sexy now, and during the week leading up to the holidays, you’ll probably feel especially spiritually connected to your lovers. Dive into the magic. Once Capricorn season starts, look forward to a boost of confidence within romantic partnerships. You may even consider taking a step toward commitment with someone you’ve been seeing casually. Either way, the new moon on Dec. 30 is a gorgeous time to lay out the foundation for the time of long-term love scenario that your heart desires.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) The new moon on Dec. 1 puts you in touch with your passions, inspiring you to chase your romantic fantasies. However, Mercury retrograde is stirring up drama in your sex and dating zone, so don’t be surprised if an ex-lover comes out of the woodwork looking for a holiday hookup. Mars retrograde starts in your sign on Dec. 6, too, so your libido may not be as fiery as you’re used to — but there’s no shortage of sweetness and sensuality, thanks to amorous Venus lighting up your relationship zone starting the following day. Speaking of Venus, the love planet blows a kiss to lucky Jupiter on Dec. 19, filling your social life with romantic opportunities and opening the floodgates to pleasure in your partnerships. Enjoy the magic.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) You may be embracing a winter hibernation vibe, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little flirtatiousness, too. Have your lover over for some cozy cuddle time, as the first week of the month will feel particularly romantic. If you’re single, peruse the dating apps from the comfort of your bed, as some hot new faces could be in town for the holidays. Once Capricorn season comes around on Dec. 21, you’ll feel even more serious about prioritizing pleasure. If you’re linked up, bring more playfulness into your partnerships, as having fun is one of the keys to longevity in love. If you’re single, this is a great time to get realistic about what you’re looking for romance-wise. The new moon on Dec. 30 could help clarify what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Your amorous cosmic ruler Venus flutters into the most flirtatious corner of your chart on Dec. 7, making it easy to manifest heightened passion, attraction, and romance into your life, whether you’re single or taken. If you have a crush, now’s the time to catch their eye. You’ll feel more free-spirited under the full moon on Dec. 15, so be spontaneous about love. A last-minute date proposition or a run-in with an unconventional suitor could be especially thrilling. Toward the end of the month, you might find yourself unexpectedly feeling more serious about something that you thought was purely casual or lighthearted. These newfound emotional connections could take you by surprise, but don’t be afraid to talk through your feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) You’re reconnecting with your sensual side throughout the first half of this month, and the new moon on Dec. 1 is a great time to listen to your body and focus on bringing more sensory pleasure to your love life. Tell your partners what you want! Two weeks later, an intimacy-boosting full moon infuses all the physicality with emotionality, bringing more depth and realness to relationships and hookups alike. You may feel unsure about commitment through the holidays, as bringing someone deeper into your private world might suddenly feel like too much vulnerability. Openly talk through what you’re feeling, as communication can help you resolve the issue, especially under the practical-minded new moon on Dec. 30.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Mercury is retrograding through your sign until Dec. 15, prompting you to rethink how you show up in relationships and the world. Thankfully, the new moon on Dec. 1 brings you back to your flirty and fun-loving self, giving you the confidence you need to speak up for your desires and help your partners understand the evolution you’re undergoing. The full moon two weeks later is the perfect opportunity to carry on meaningful conversations around love and commitment. It’s OK to wear your heart on your sleeve right now. If the first half of the month stirred up any drama in the romance department, the week leading up to the holidays will smooth it over for you, as a gorgeous connection between romantic Venus and lucky Jupiter promises an abundance of pleasure, harmony, and sweetness in your love life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Having romantic Venus in your sign for the first week of the month makes you especially irresistible, so use your charms to attract what you want out of love — whether that’s attention from your crush or more closeness with a partner. Once Mars starts retrograding through your intimacy zone on Dec. 6, it may feel like your carnal side has lost some steam, but it’s an opportunity to get in touch with your true desires. There may be things you want to explore that you haven’t given a proper chance, and now’s your time to connect with that. Your birthday season hits on Dec. 21, boosting your confidence and helping to heat things up. The new moon on Dec. 30 is the perfect time to pursue some fantasies, so ask for what you want from your lovers, and don’t be afraid to be the center of attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Get ready for a glow-ups galore, as romantic planet Venus starts lighting up your sign with its sweet and beautifying energy come Dec. 7. Your aura couldn't be more alluring now, so lean into this sensual power. However, Mars retrograde kicks off in your relationship zone the day prior, so you may not feel quite as motivated to take the lead. Use this time to reconnect with your sense of passion for a partner, or if you’re single, clarify what it is that drives you to seek commitment. Some sexy playfulness is restored under the full moon on Dec. 15, so you may feel more interested in exploring the dating scene if you’re single, or expressing your heart’s desires if you're coupled up. You’ll have plenty of luck either way, as the week following this lunation infuses your love life with larger-than-life romance and indulgent pleasures.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Between Mercury retrograde, Mars retrograde, and holiday stress, you may not feel super motivated to prioritize your love life or get date nights on your calendar during the first stretch of the month. That’s OK! Spend extra time connecting with your sensuality and practice communicating your needs to your lovers, even if that means asking for a little space. Once Capricorn season starts on Dec. 21, your social butterfly mode might get reactivated, so it’s a great time to hit some holiday parties with a partner or go mingle with some singles. It’ll be easy to meet someone special through friends or group hangs, so say yes to any fun invites that come your way.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.