We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 8, 2019.

It's a high energy day as the Moon sits in fiery and adventurous Aries. Under an Aries Moon we should find ourselves feeling adventurous too; looking for new things to get into. Since brave Aries loves a challenge, we might also find ourselves not only looking for a challenge but feeling more than capable of tackling one head on too.

With the Aries Moon teaming up with love planet Venus in friendly Aquarius at the start of the day, we're nourished the most by relationships that allow us the freedom to be who we are as well as relationships that help us to experience life in new and fun ways.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Go where you're celebrated. This is the focus for you today. Look to ways that you can spend time with (and perhaps give back to) the people that you fit in with the most. Community is what will get you far. Remain authentic to who you are and you'll attract the right people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're unstoppable today when it comes to your career and goals. You might even have some strong hunches about moves or decisions to make. Trust your intuition as it's spot on today. Meanwhile, you have the right amount of charm and confidence now to get things done.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You should be feeling inspired today as something you've been planning or envisioning begins coming together. On a different note, you might feel the pull to do something good on behalf of your community or a friend. Do it, as the cosmos rewards kindness. Keep your heart open.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could be rewarded today for your hard work, achieving a goal, or hitting a milestone of some sort. The reward could come as a financial opportunity. Though overall, when it comes to your accomplishments, make sure you're celebrating them. Honoring your power is necessary.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to getting a plan or a vision off the ground, two heads might be better than one. At the same time, you may need help or assistance from others in order for you to grow and make room for all that's to come. For now, the one person show won't cut it. Team up.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A financial matter could go your way today, especially when it comes to your long term security. On a separate topic, this is a good day for a detox or a cleanse, whether it's your physical space or your energetic space. Being a bit more mindful of your physical well-being is good too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love and romance are in the air today. If you're single and looking to meet someone new, it's possible today, especially if you're out and about having fun. Already with a bae? Tonight is perfect for a date night. Too, your creative talent could get you the spotlight now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're in the mood to get organized today, so why not start with your home or office space? A decluttering or redecorating project could be just what you and your space needs. On another note, you're feeling your best when helping or spending time with family. Spread love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're feeling creatively inspired today and it's possible that one of your ideas could turn into gold. By following your passion or your creative urges, you are getting the self-care you need today. In terms of love and romance, you could meet someone locally or online. Be open.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Home and stability are on your mind more than usual today and it's possible that you could manifest an opportunity that could help you to increase your sense of stability. At the same time, your family could be a valuable resource for you today emotionally and otherwise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

There's very little that you won't be able to get to go your way today simply by being yourself. With your charm and charisma at level one hundred today, don't be surprised if you practically have folks eating out of the palm of your hand. Make sure to put this power to good use.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you've been feeling a crunch where finances are concerned, you could receive a money-related blessing out of the blue or in the nick of time today, which could help to turn things around. On a similar note, the practice of gratitude can help you with accumulating more.