We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 1, 2019.

The Moon enters fiery and passionate Aries in the early morning, putting the emphasis on experiences, relationships, and themes that focus on fearlessness, ambition, and adventure. Though with both chatty Mercury in Aries and feisty Mars in Gemini clashing with no-nonsense Saturn at the start of the day, we're called to look before we leap.

At the same time, when it comes to communication, today's cosmic weather may push us to have conversations that we been avoiding or face an uncomfortable truth. Either way, clearing the air (just before Friday's New Moon in Taurus) can be just the thing we need to feel our best and move forward. Plus, with the Aries Moon syncing up with wounded Chiron in Aries by the mid-afternoon, finding the emotional courage we need to make a tough choice or decision could pave the way for healing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might feel like your thoughts and words aren't landing the way you want them to, which could have you second-guessing yourself. Overall, you might be extra self-critical today. As such, try to be gentle with yourself. Recognize that failure is just an opportunity to learn something new.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to keep the faith today as it may seem like things aren't panning out the way you want. While progress may seem like it's not happening, know that there's action happening behind the scenes that are moving things into place. Trust that what's meant for you will find you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to have a conversation with a friend today, especially if this person has been behaving in a way that has made the relationship between you lopsided. While you value your ability to connect and befriend many, its time to make sure you're receiving the same love you give.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A professional relationship may be a bit rocky today, but it could provide you with the push you need to establish better boundaries in a professional relationship or begin your exit strategy. Know that you are worthy and capable of success. Don't let anyone convince you otherwise.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a big idea that you want to bring to fruition, but the amount of work that it may require may have you feeling like you'll never make it happen. Now's the time for you to challenge (and release) self-limiting beliefs as they're holding you back. Have faith in yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be pushed to face something you've been fearing or avoiding, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. At the same time, you're being called to break away from unhealthy habits in terms of intimacy and vulnerability. You can choose to respond to old wounds differently.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone could say something to you today that could trigger an old would or feelings of insecurity. At best, know that just because someone says something doesn't mean that it's true or valid. As such, you may need to speak up for yourself today. In the meantime, go where you're loved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be obsessed over a project at work or a situation in your personal life. And though you may be striving to make things perfect, trust that as long as you do your best, that's all that anyone can ask of you. No need to put extra pressure on yourself. Focus on your well-being.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

In matters of the heart, you may need to tell a romantic interest where you stand today, especially if their behavior has put a knock on your self-esteem. Hold yourself accountable to your own happiness. On another note, you may need to evaluate where you've been underselling your talents.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to have an uncomfortable conversation with a family member or someone that you live with today, and part of the conversation could be a matter of setting healthier boundaries. Talking things through could help to heal the situation or at least bring resolution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your thoughts could be quite heavy today, though you may be afraid to speak on what's bothering you. The best thing you can do for yourself today is to admit your feelings and talk to someone that you trust about them. You don't have to suffer in silence. Reach out and connect with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might seem like something you were looking forward to, especially when it comes to a financial matter, isn't happening the way you thought. While the situation is a temporary one, consider that it may be asking you to examine where you're underestimating your worth. Demand more.