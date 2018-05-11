We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 11, 2018.

We can expect the energy to intensify throughout the day with the Pisces Moon teaming up with aggressive Mars in Capricorn in the early morning, followed by the Moon's shift into fiery Aries just a few hours later. This energy can be best used to get a jump on the day, tackling any projects or activities that require determination, focus, and an innovative approach. By mid-morning, the Aries Moon syncs up with healing Chiron in Aries, which can show us where we may need to draw healthier boundaries or stop holding ourselves back. Towards the evening, the Sun in Taurus meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can provide us with the motivation and willpower we need to go after what we want. Taking "no" for an answer might not be an option.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not be feeling as confident as you usually feel, Aries. Don't be too hard on yourself, as everyone has their off days. Instead, focus on activities and experiences that affirm who you are, even if it's simply reminding yourself of your greatness. Remember, you are the one that defines you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to tend to what your spirit needs, Taurus, which may not be the most practical or pragmatic thing to do. This is not to say that you need to be reckless, but you may need to take a few risks and honor your truth more. This could mean speaking your truth more, too. Free yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If friendships have been weird, it's because you need to pull back and start focusing on your own needs more. Taking time to slow down and drown out the noise from others allows you to strengthen the connection that you have to yourself, which includes strengthening your intuition. Tune in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a saying or an old sentiment that goes something like "show me your friends, and I'll show you what you're about." In your case, when it comes to fulfilling your goals, are you keeping company with the right people? It's time to start running with the wolves. Level up your circle.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself second guessing yourself today, as if you don't know what you know. While it's good to double check yourself and make sure you're on top of your game, don't sell yourself short. Continue to improve, but celebrate your wins. You are not an impostor. You're a boss.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be in your feelings today, which could have you in a not so bright and shiny place. Acknowledge what you feel, but make space to do something today that brings you some smiles and laughter, even if you have to pencil it in on your schedule. Continue choosing your happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Someone could get under your skin today, but it's up to you how you choose to respond. You can speak up for yourself and draw boundaries as you need to, but you get the final say as to who you give access to when it comes to your feelings or your peace of mind. Remember you have power.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel like you're not doing enough today, which may push you to do too much, especially on behalf of others. Though don't go trying to prove yourself by how much you do or give. Instead, focus on the relationships that give as much back to you as they take. You are loved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might not be having as much fun as you would like today, but know that the hard work that you're putting in now is going to pay off big for you later. On a slightly different note, if you find your confidence feeling a bit shaky, keep reminding yourself that you deserve to be where you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A family- or home-related matter could get under your skin today. Before you go stewing in your feelings or try to quickly solve what's wrong, it may be best to take some space and enjoy yourself for a moment. Find a good way to blow off some steam. You can come back and tackle the issue later.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could be feeling like you're saying all the wrong things today, but it could be that you're too focused on having others accept you. Recognize that you weren't born to fit in. At the same time, a little solitude might be the thing that you need to recharge, regroup, and come back stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling extra sensitive around your earning power today, questioning whether you deserve to ask for what you want or whether you will ever have it. Don't let scarcity or a temporary loss of confidence trick you into thinking you're not worth being happy. Don't lose perspective.