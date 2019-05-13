We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 13, 2019.

Just about whatever we put our minds to today, we can make happen, if we're serious about what we want and we're willing to dig in and work for it. That's the message of the day as the hardworking Virgo Moon teams up with practical Mercury in Taurus at the start of the day, giving us the focus and discipline needed to achieve our goals. By the evening, the Virgo Moon goes on to oppose dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could provide us with the creative inspiration we need.

By late tonight, the Virgo Moon teams up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn, while the Sun in determined Taurus teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn just a short while later. With the help us this cosmic combinations, we can be virtually unstoppable when it comes to going after what we want and moving past obstacles to get it. We just need to make sure that what we want is truly worth it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're focused and in the zone today. As a result, you could hit a big goal or career milestone. As long as you're willing to pay attention to the small details in addition to keeping your eye on the bigger picture, you can win. Don't underestimate yourself but know there's room for improvement.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're practically unstoppable today. Though know that your success largely depends on how much you believe in yourself. Doing so may require shifting the way that you think and speak about yourself. The universe is ready to shower you with goodies. You deserve them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling a bit tender and nostalgic now. While it's important to feel your feelings, you don't have to go through what you're feeling alone. Look to close friends and family for support. Seek out the things that emotionally nourish you. Create a new emotional landscape.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Looking to have a heart-to-heart with your partner or a friend? Today is the perfect time to discuss what's on your mind. On that same token, your words are powerfully persuasive now. Use them to create opportunities, facilitate important convos, and speak what you want into existence.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could get the chance to see the results of your hard work pay off today. On a slightly different note, you could be called to step up and take a leadership role or one with more responsibility. Don't second guess your ability to take the lead. Only you can define your success.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're called to focus on your needs today, which includes your happiness and well-being. Simply put, how far are you willing to go to ensure that you have both? The answer may involve learning to ask for what you need or allowing yourself to be who you are without judgement.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your energy levels may be running low today, which means your energy is best spent getting the rest that you need now. On another note, if you've been feeling down about something, you could find the strength and resilience you need to move past whatever's challenging you. Have faith.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You get by with some support from your friends today. You could be presented with an opportunity thanks to the word of mouth or an introduction facilitated by someone you know. You have powerful allies in your corner that want to help you succeed. Be open and receptive to the help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Today is a super busy day for you, yet you don't seem to mind as you could make some serious progress when it comes to your career and ambitions. However, you might be feeling a bit sensitive around how others may see you now in terms of success. Don't be too hard on yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your creative inspiration is off the charts today, which could help you with crafting or perfecting a creative project that could land you in the spotlight. The important thing is that you believe in your talent as you've got plenty of it. If you've been telling yourself you can't -- stop.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might need to have an uncomfortable conversation with your partner today or face an uncomfortable truth. Know that what's bubbling up from the surface now is doing so as a means of helping you to heal and break free of unhealthy emotional entanglements and patterns.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Partnership is where it's at for you today when it comes to getting ahead, and you could find yourself in the right place at the right time in terms of making an opportune connection. Though in terms of working with others, shoot for the big fish. Align with the people with clout.