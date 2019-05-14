We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 14, 2019.

It's a high-energy start to the day with the Moon in hardworking Virgo teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn and the Sun in determined Taurus in the early hours of the morning. By the late morning Venus in passionate Aries teams up with go-getter Mars in curious Gemini, which can help us in getting what we want with a little ingenuity.

However, the energy gets a bit frantic towards the afternoon as the Moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, which could not only trigger a war of words, it could also have us feeling like we're a bit all over the place. Luckily, by the mid-afternoon, the Moon shifts into partnership-oriented and peace loving Libra, which can help us to smooth things out with others as well as bring more balance to our lives.



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might feel like you're running a marathon today but you don't quite exactly know what direction you're headed in. While you usually pride yourself on being the best, today could have you feeling otherwise. Remember to be gentle with yourself. Link up with people that love you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could be dealing with a romantic interest whose behaviors triggers all your insecurities in the worst way. As such, you may need to take a step back and look at this person with more discernment. Meanwhile, don't squander your creative talents. Remember, you define your worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be at odds with a family member or roommate today. While you shouldn't ignore the issue, take care that you're not making things out to be bigger than what they are. Giving yourself a time out and some room to breathe could help you find a workable solution.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to speak on something that you're feeling but you may be hesitating to do so out of fear of saying the wrong thing. But if you want things to change, you're going have to step up and take a bold approach. By honoring your needs and feelings, others will too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling like a bit of an odd duck today when it comes to your peers or a certain group of people you know. Reclaiming your power from the situation may require challenging old beliefs, honoring your truth, and celebrating your individuality. You are who you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got the strength of many today and the courage to boot. Though before you set out on your mission to conquer the day, you may need to get clear about what you should be putting your time and energy into. What's the things you desire most right now? That's where you should start.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might not be seeing something or someone as clearly as you should today, which could be serving as an unnecessary distraction. If clarity is what you're aiming for, it could help to talk to your partner or a trusted friend. Their insight could be helpful. Of course, your intuition works too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Could a friend or your social media accounts be demanding more energy of you than you can afford to give right now? Be mindful of spreading yourself too thin or absorbing too much energy from others right now. You need a time out. Focus on your health and well-being.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You and your supervisor or someone that you report to may not be on the same page today and it could have you second guessing your capabilities. Don't feed into the drama. Remember how amazing you are. Celebrate yourself by doing something affirming. Let friends love up on you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might have a lot on your plate today and you might be more than happy to pile on more. Though doing so could end up taking a toll on you and your well-being. If possible, try to set aside some time where you can just chill on the couch or an activity that helps you feel calm and centered.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If a romantic interest can't provide you with the intimacy you crave now, it may be time for you to speak up and say something about it. Don't ignore or try to stifle what you feel as that won't get you any closer to getting what you want. Speak your truth. You might be pleasantly surprised.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You and your partner or someone you know could be at odds today but maintaining your boundaries will be necessary for you. Doing so will not only help you in resolving the issue, it will also be good for your self-esteem as well. Know that you don't have to give your power away.