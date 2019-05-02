We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 2, 2019.

It's ambitious kind of a day with the Moon in go-getter Aries. And if we play our cards right, we can achieve whatever goals we may have set to accomplish for the day. The day opens with a meeting between the Moon and Venus in Aries, which can help us to take a risk or find the courage we need to go after what we want in love and money. Venus in Aries reminds us that we're at our most attractive when we're confident about who we are and remain open to adventure.

Towards the second half of the day, the vibe intensifies as chatty Mercury in Aries squares off with powerful Pluto. Words could hurt if we're not careful, but this kind of cosmic combination can also help us with addressing an uncomfortable subject, solving a problem, or seeing the truth about something or someone. Later tonight, the Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which could dampen the vibe. However, Moon-Saturn combinations are meant to remind us how resilient we are in the face of tough challenges.

By the end of the day the vibe shifts towards a more optimistic place as Mercury in Aries teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. With Mercury and Jupiter together we're reminded that we can accomplish anything we put our minds to.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your perception is everything and when it comes to how you see yourself -- are you seeing yourself in the best light? You may need to be more loving towards yourself today and believe in your value. Be more mindful of the thoughts and words you use for self-reference.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might be hard for you to look on the bright side today, but this lesson in faith is exactly what you need right now. Take time to tap into your intuition if you're feeling anxious or worried. Trust that what's unfolding for you is for the best. Look to ways to nourish your spirit.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friends could be a source of support for you today, so reach out to them. On the flip side, however, you may need to confront an ugly truth about someone you know. Try not to stress too much about as this won't necessarily be news to you. Seek out those you better align with.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A career opportunity could open up for you today, which could provide you with the dose of optimism you need right now where your professional life is concerned. Though you'll need to believe that you're worthy of such an opportunity. Don't allow someone to make you feel incompetent.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling inspired today. And while that inspiration is a good thing, take care that you're not embarking on a journey that you'll lose interest in finishing. If you want your vision to come to fruition, you're going to have to put in the effort and discipline needed to do so.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A certain someone might have you feeling all hot and bothered today, and it seems this is the kind of romantic spark that you've been looking for. Just make sure you're seeing the person as they are and not how you want them to be. You need someone that's truly on your level.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A significant relationship takes center stage today which could give you the chance to take things to a new level with a biz or romantic partner. Though in order to do so, you'll have to be willing to let go of your fears or the disappointments of the past. When you remain optimistic, you win.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Now that you're being encouraged to take better care of your well-being, part of your journey to self-improvement means being more careful about the company you keep, the obligations you take on, and the kind of information you're absorbing regularly. Healthy mind, healthy body.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could have a shot at new love but it's going to require that you be more choosy and selective about your potential mates. In other words, honor your worth. On another note, when it comes to your creative gifts, don't sell yourself short. You have much you bring to the table.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time for some emotional renewal. Whatever old story you've been telling yourself about what you can or can't do, whatever stress or challenges you've been under; now's the time for you to take a step back and refill your well. Home and family can be comforting.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got people in your circle that want to support you, so why hold back in reaching out to them? Now's the time for speaking up and letting folks know what you need and how. At the same time, if you have an idea or project to initiate, now's the time. Don't let fear stop you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to turn over a new leaf when it comes to your finances and self-worth. Though doing so may mean breaking away from certain people and expectations, especially if it means keeping your self-esteem intact. Know that you have what it takes to get what you want.