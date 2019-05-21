We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 21, 2019.

It's a busy, busy day with the Moon entering hardworking Capricorn in the wee hours of the morning, putting us in the mood to take care of our responsibilities and accomplish our goals. Just moments after the Moon enters Capricorn, the confident Sun leaves earthy Taurus for curious and communicative Gemini.

With the Sun in Gemini and the Moon in Capricorn, we shine best when learning new, yet practical skills, having important conversations, and engaging activities that enable us to build wealth and security. Since Mercury (the planetary ruler of Gemini) will be moving home to Gemini early this morning as well, the emphasis is on communication and information.

Later in the morning, when the Sun and Mercury sync up in Gemini, it's the perfect time for initiating anything that involves writing, media, marketing, or a captivated audience. This Sun-Mercury combo invites us to share our ideas as they could put us in the spotlight. We can look to the Capricorn Moon opposing Mars in Cancer to help us with finding the courage we need to do so.

Meanwhile, the Capricorn Moon also teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with thinking outside of the box and moving forward accordingly. Overall, people will be thirsty for new and innovative ideas and approaches. And since the Capricorn Moon will be teaming up with financially savvy Venus in Taurus by the evening, there's also the possibility that these fresh ideas could be money-making ones as well.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling some extra pressure today, as it's all business and no play. Though you succeed the most when you put in the extra effort today and focus on the tasks and the goals in front of you. Don't worry, your hard work isn't going unnoticed. You just might get some deserved recognition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're used to following the rules, but today you might be pushed to question whether or not you're following them blindly. Is it time for you to challenge the status quo? Are there outdated beliefs you need to toss to the curb? Be practical, yes. But you don't need to be like everyone else.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Finances and intimacy are the focus today. In matters of the heart you may be feeling unlovable, but all of that is an illusion. With the cosmos on your side now it's time for you to start subscribing to a new story in life and in love, a story where you're the hero and can accomplish anything.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone may come calling on your help and support today. If you're able to provide the support, by all means do so, but be wary of the person that always needs you to come to their rescue. It's time to keep this person at an arm's length. Meanwhile, if you need help don't be shy in asking for it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about your work life today. If you've been looking for a new job, you may be able to manifest one with a little effort. If you plan on staying where you are, today could push you to get more organized with how you manage your schedule. No need to operate in crisis-mode any longer.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If it's been a while since you've had some fun, today reminds you to make some time for it. Pencil it into your schedule. Yes, you have a lot on your plate but you risk losing your creative spark if you don't allow yourself enough play time. On a different note, don't be afraid to stand out today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be thinking about your financial security today. If you don't have an emergency fund set up, you might want to consider some small sacrifices you can make to put some cash aside. While it might not be something you can do overnight, it's the "bit by bit" that counts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to furthering your professional life or an idea that you have on the table, it might be worth partnering up with someone that can help you get things off the ground while teaching you something new. Also, a conversation may highlight how you let negative self-talk get in your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to break old financial habits and find a new way to manage your money. Maybe it means sitting down with an expert that can help you come up with realistic ways to improve your financial security. On another note, is it time to leave a dead-end job? Looks the the answer is yes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sensitive about your self-image today but can you allow yourself to perform an act of radical self-love? Maybe this means wearing something you've been afraid to wear or saying more kind and loving things to yourself. Instead of shrinking yourself, stand up and shine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit anxious or out of sorts today, but that's usually a clue that you need to take a time out and chill. Even if you have to work today, try to carve out some quiet time for yourself. But don't sit and let your thoughts run a muck. Start challenging those scary thoughts.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get by with help from friends today, so reach out to them if you need support. At the same time, your friend's list needs a little shaking up. Maybe it's time to drop a fair weather friend or invite better people into your life. On another note, giving back to people in need is needed.