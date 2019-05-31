We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 31, 2019.

After a hectic week, we get a bit of a reprieve today as the Moon slips into grounded and sensual Taurus early this morning, putting us in the mood to slow down and get comfortable. When it comes to work, slow and steady wins the race, especially as money-making Venus in Taurus syncs up with dedicated Saturn in Capricorn by the late morning. Overall, a practical approach to finances and relationships is favored today. At the same time, the Taurus Moon syncs up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus during the morning which could give us just right dose of creative inspiration and innovation that we're looking for.

By the late evening, the Taurus Moon teams up with Mars in tenderhearted Cancer, ramping up our craving for good food, good company, and whatever else that feeds the soul. When it comes to financial or work related matters, this combination could give us the tenacity we need to secure the bag.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got your mind on your money and your money on your mind today, making it the perfect time to go after a job opportunity or to make your case for a raise. Either way, you get what you want when you honor your worth and focus on quality versus immediate results.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The spotlight is on you and your needs today, which may require that you get honest with yourself and others about what you need. Look to ways that you can better care for your emotional and physical well-being. Travel could bring you peace of mind or creative inspiration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have trouble getting up and going today. That's not necessarily a bad thing as an on-the-go person like you could use some rest and relaxation. If you find yourself in your feels, don't be afraid to explore your deeper feelings. Doing so could pave the way for healing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to call on a friend or two today for some assistance or support. Though on the flip side, a friend could come calling on you. Be mindful of giving too much time and attention to people that drain you. Reciprocation is the theme of the day. Networking brings opportunity.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got your eye on the prize today where your professional life is concerned and you're more than willing to go the extra mile to achieve a goal. At the same time, look to ways that you can better care for your health and well-being to keep up with the extra hours you're putting in.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to a love related matter, you're reminded that there are plenty other options out there for you, so there's no need to get too stuck on just one. In terms of your creative talents or skills, it may be time for you to take a risk on yourself. Don't hide behind humility.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may need to have an honest discussion with your partner or a family member about finances and resources. Though if you're worried about the conversation going left, chances are things will go smoother than anticipated. Today is a great day for long term financial planning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sometimes, two heads are better than one and for today you'll find that this is the key to your success. Someone might even be able to offer you feedback or valuable insight to a dilemma, so keep an open mind. Overall, the conversations you have today could lead to something good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Time is money, Sagittarius, and right now you don't have a lot to waste. When it comes to how you spend your time, try to be a bit more strategic or intentional with how you use it. If others want a piece of your time, make sure that you're getting adequately compensated for it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're absolutely irresistible today, which means you shouldn't have a shortage of admirers at your door. If looking to meet someone new, it's possible that you can get lucky today. Above all, try not to shrink or second-guess yourself. What can you do to feel a bit juicier? Do it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might do better flying solo today and creating a cocoon for yourself away from everyone else. Even if you can't spend the day doing your own thing, look to ways that you can get calm and centered. Being honest with yourself about your emotions/emotional needs is self-care.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your powers of communication and conversation are exceptional now, making today a prime time to facilitate talks, meetings, or to reach out and connect with someone. People will be more than receptive to what you have to say. Meanwhile, a friend could put you on to a solid opportunity.