We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 6, 2019.

The first half of the day should feel relatively upbeat and fast-paced. That's because the Moon is in bubbly and multifaceted Gemini. Under a Gemini Moon we mind find ourselves feeling more talkative, curious, and busier than usual. And with the Gemini Moon teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries at the start of the day, we might also find that the some of the conversations we have today could provide us with healing vibes too. At best, this Moon-Chiron combo encourages us to use our voices to help others or to speak up for ourselves.

By the late afternoon, Mercury (the planet of communication) enters sensible Taurus, putting an emphasis on logical and practical thinking. With Mercury in Taurus influencing the Gemini Moon, as Mercury rules over Gemini, words work best when they're thoughtfully chosen and used to help add something of value to the collective conversation.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're bursting with ideas and thoughts today. Though with all that's going through your mind, you might consider being more mindful about the media and information that you choose to consume. Hint: it shouldn't drain you. On another note, it's time to pay close attention to your money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your income and resources today. Though when it comes to getting what you want, now's the time for you to speak up about it. On a separate note, you might find yourself eager to connect with people and initiate convos with purpose. Use your gift of persuasion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about you and how you're feeling today. And there's a chance that you could be feeling a bit more sensitive than usual. Usually, that's an indication that you need a mental time out. Good thing the cosmos is pushing you to take one. A meditative activity could help you out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling a bit run down today and in need of some extra rest. Do try and make time to get the rest and care that you need. Know that you don't need to be a hero right now. Though if you find yourself with a lot on your plate, look to your friends to help you get through the day.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Spending time with people within your community or network could bring you a professional opportunity, especially as word is getting around about you and how talented you are. Take this time to show off your expertise as you never know who's listening. Your ideas help you shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today and there's a good chance that you can make significant progress with your work. At the same time, you may be looking for appreciation from others for your accomplishments. Ultimately, you have to define what success means to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be long overdue for a break, making today the perfect time for a day trip or for a brief escape. If you find your thoughts heavier than usual now, look to activities that help to boost your optimism and your spirit. On the same token, be mindful of what you give mental energy to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Intimacy is the subject for the day as you could find yourself having some eye opening conversations with your partner, a potential partner, or someone you know. Such conversations could pave the way for a deeper bond between you or let you know exactly where you stand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be called to help someone out today and if you can, do so. Though be wary of giving too much time and attention to someone that may be a bit too needy at this time. In terms of a potential partner, you may need to look at this person with more logic and less emotion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got a lot on your plate, as usual. And though you enjoy putting in long hours, today asks that you focus a little more on your well-being. Doing so may mean taking off work a bit early and getting in some fun time. Making space for your joy is also an act of self-care. Go and play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're not really looking to do too much today and that could be a good thing as some fun and good times are in order for you. On another note, if you haven't been feeling as confident as you should, you're encouraged to pull inward and re-center yourself. Remember who you are.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home and family are in the spotlight for you now as you find yourself craving home or some time spent with loved ones. If there's someone that you love that you haven't spoken to in a while, today's a perfect time to pick up the phone and reach out. The convo could feed your soul.