We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 7, 2018.

With the Moon in unconventional Aquarius today, we should find ourselves in the mood for the unconventional and unexpected too. Though with Mercury in Aries squaring off with power hungry Pluto in Capricorn early this morning, and Venus in Gemini squaring off with dreamy Neptune by late this afternoon, we may want to keep our eye out for shady or deceptive activity (especially with money or online transactions) so we don't get any nasty surprises.

By the evening, the vibe improves as the Aquarius Moon teams up with Venus in Gemini, putting us in the mood to flirt, chat, and connect with others. If there's something that we want to share with the public, this Moon-Venus combo can help us to make it look sexy. By late tonight, the vibe shifts yet again as Aquarius Moon squares off with the Sun in Taurus, which could have us zap our confidence or have us feeling like we can't get what we need. As such, we may be called on to have faith that all will work out as it should.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have a lot to say today, but unless you're using your words to speak up on behalf of others or to promote positive change in the world you see around you, then you may want to think on what to say before you say it. Be wary of saying things for shock value alone. Let your words count.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is it possible that something you once believed in or a principle you once held is changing? Why fight to hold on to something that is no longer working for you? It's OK to let go and embrace a new way of thinking. This is how you grow. Be wary of buying into false ideals. Intuition is power.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you feeling pressure to be something you're not? Don't let others get into your head. Right now, it doesn't matter what they think about you. All that matters is that you're being true to yourself, even if it means you piss off a few folks. Trust that things will come together for you as they should.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to business or romantic relationship, are you seeing a certain someone as clearly as you should? Don't base your relationship to this person on an ideal or goal. Try to see what's in front of you instead. If things aren't working out, something better for you will come along.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to your interactions with others today, don't be a hero. If you try to rescue everyone, how will you have the energy to do what you need to do for yourself? You are quite generous with your time and resources, but be discerning about who you give it away to today.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might manifest a job or a professional opportunity today, but you may need to dig in and do your homework first. You may not be getting the full picture on what's expected of you or the nature of the opportunity itself, especially where money or compensation is concerned. Take your time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and someone close to you (or someone you live with) may be at odds with each other today. While you can't control what they do, you can control how you respond. It may be best to take a little space for now and focus on doing something you enjoy. Come back to the issue later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Work may feel pretty intense today, though make sure you're taking on things that will actually pay off, otherwise you're going to feel like you're spinning your wheels. If you need to slow down and pace yourself, do that too. Overall, be mindful of how and where you spend your energy today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to love and romance are you over thinking things? You may be letting the past cloud your ability to be open to the future. If this is the case, it's time to let go and shift your way of thinking. Is it possible that you can actually get what you want in love? Yes. Be open to the possibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As much as you try to be all business today, it may feel close to impossible in getting things done. That's because you're channeling your energy into things that may not be a right fit for you right now. By that same token, you don't need to prove yourself by how much you do for others. Just be you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may not be feeling as confident as usual today, which could have you looking for validation from others. Though what you might find is that validation coming at the cost of your security and self-worth. Take back your power, get centered, and know that you determine your value.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A plan may seem like it's not coming together the way you want, perhaps because of a financial reason. Try not to despair, because even if you can't immediately see it, there are things happening behind the scenes that will help things to unfold as they should. A family member could be of help.