Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, June 16

There’s a craving for clarity and community as the moon moves through social Aquarius. Conversations may challenge you to think differently and consider a fresh perspective.

Keep an open mind to avoid being looped into drama that could surge around midday. When the moon shifts into the firing line of combative Mars and unpredictable Uranus, sudden arguments and unexpected events could create instability around you.

Taking the silent approach and moving away from tense situations is the way forward. Once the moon slips into compassionate Pisces and makes contact with tender Jupiter, tensions settle. This is an opportunity to ask for or express forgiveness.

Aries (March 20-April 18) If your focus drifts, take a break rather than force yourself to be productive. Make time for rest with a midday nap or by turning off your devices and winding down before bed.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You may crave connection without the pressure to hold a lengthy conversation. Spend time with someone you can sit in comfortable silence with.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) New feelings about your career are surfacing, and you may feel pulled to explore a new direction or ask for a raise. However, don’t rush to make a decision. Carefully consider the situation from a variety of vantage points.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You may see a bigger picture unfolding, but you can’t convince others to see the world through your eyes. Rather than trying to change people’s minds, take a step back and let them come to realizations on their own.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Don’t resist the invitation to open up. Sharing an intimate reflection or an emotional memory with a loved one will help them understand you better. Getting vulnerable with a therapist might help you let go of the past.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Are you swimming in another person’s feelings, Virgo? Rather than trying to fix their problems, just be a source of comfort. Your gentle encouragement and compassionate presence are all they need.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) It’s difficult to focus on your responsibilities when your social life is full of distractions. Don’t lose sight of what you’re working toward, Libra. Take a break from your devices, clarify your priorities, and take one step at a time.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Sometimes, all people need is a reminder that you truly care. Don’t lock away your feelings, Scorpio. Say what you mean. Openly express your affection, joy, and appreciation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Comfort takes priority today. Stay close to what feels familiar and avoid saying something divisive that could unsettle a family member or coworker. Scrolling through your camera roll or sharing fond memories could help you find your calm.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Decisions are best made intuitively today, even if you can’t explain your logic. Trust your gut instincts and pay attention to how your emotions shift in different settings.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You may feel more like yourself today and better able to handle tense situations involving your family or significant other. Be the calm voice of reason others need. Approach interactions with grace and generosity.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Feelings and fantasies are capturing your attention today. Follow your inspiration, get lost in romantic visions, and consider new ways of bringing your wildest dreams to life. When you keep to yourself, you’ll avoid harsh interactions with overly reactive people.

