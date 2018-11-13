We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 13, 2018.

The day may start out a bit bumpy thanks to the Moon in hardworking Capricorn squaring off with freedom-loving Uranus in Aries by mid-morning. However, if we need to take a new direction or approach today, this Moon-Uranus combination can help. A few moments later, the Moon shifts into unconventional Aquarius continuing with the day's theme. Under the Moon in Aquarius, we're more likely to crave something different or unique, especially when it comes to our way of life.

At the same time, the Aquarius Moon spotlights the need for friendship and community. By the early afternoon, the Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, which should not only lighten the mood, it should also increase our chances of being in the right place at the right time when it comes to connecting with others. Lastly, this Moon-Jupiter combination also reminds us to pay it forward where we can.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You could receive some confirmation today that something you've been wishing or hoping for is about to come true. This could come as a relief, especially if things have felt a bit rocky for the moment. On another note, giving back to others today could be a reward in itself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's possible that you could be receiving some extra money today in the form of a bonus or a commission as you're being recognized for the hard work that you've been putting in. On a similar note, if you've been thinking of looking for a new gig, you could get lucky. Make your move.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to get a plan or dream off the ground, your best bet is working within a team. Perhaps you'll come into a mentor type or a similar influential figure that can help to open up some doors for you. Either way, someone special is about to come along and enrich your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been worried about a financial matter, you could receive some encouraging news today that may help to set your mind at ease. On a similar note, you could end up receiving a job offer. In matters of the heart, your generosity is rewarded. Some compromise may be needed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in the mood to snuggle up to someone special. If you've been single, it's possible that you could meet someone that may be a legit option. If you already have a partner, then you'll find the two of you benefit most from something fun. A creative project comes to life with help.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've fallen off the track when it comes to a new routine or schedule, you could find the motivation to get back on board today. On another note, you could be rewarded today for all that you've been doing for others. Also, don't forget to nurture and nourish yourself too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're feeling creatively inspired today, which could be a welcome change if you've been feeling blocked. The ideas that come to you are golden now so make sure to make some time in your day to sit down and flesh them out. Meanwhile, romance is also a bright spot.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been thinking about moving, you could get some good news today regarding an offer for your property or a space that you've had your heart set on. Overall, when it comes to your financial stability you'll start to see signs that things are improving. Give thanks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You should find yourself in fairly good spirits today which can be helpful when it comes to connecting with others. The right conversation could lead you to an opportunity, so don't be afraid to tout your resume or let folks know what you're about. Your words have sway.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A financial gift or blessing could come through for you today and it could come through just in the nick of time. Though on a similar note, if you've been feeling a bit hopeless about a money or job situation, you're reminded to have some faith. Things are beginning to work in your favor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you need a boost in confidence or spirits today, look no further than your friends. The people in your corner can provide you with the support and care that you need today, so don't be afraid to ask for the help if you need it. On another note, a wish is beginning to come true.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to pull back a bit today and get some much needed rest and solitude. Plus, if you give yourself some time to think, things will become clearer to you in terms of your next career move. Meanwhile, something big that you've been dreaming about could happen.