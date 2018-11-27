We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 27, 2018.

The Moon enters warm and fun-loving Leo in the wee hours of the morning, putting us in the mood for some warmth and good vibes too. The energy remains high for most of the day as the Moon also teams up with the Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter, all in fiery and optimistic Sagittarius. With the Moon and lucky Jupiter working together, we should find ourselves feeling creative, inspired, and ready to take a risk that could lead to great opportunity. Meanwhile, with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius teaming up with the Sun and Moon, our words and ideas carry extra power, encouraging us to believe in the impossible and to focus on the things that we actually want to bring to fruition.

By the late afternoon, Mars in intuitive and creative Pisces teams up with committed and hardworking Saturn in Capricorn, giving us some extra muscle when it comes to achieving our goals and making our dreams come true. About an hour later, Mercury (retrograde) and Jupiter team up in Sagittarius, reminding us to challenge the beliefs that are keeping us stuck while remaining hopeful for the future. This Mercury-Jupiter combination can also assist us with speaking our truth, especially if we may have been afraid to speak up in the past.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

If things have felt a bit fuzzy or cloudy lately, you're seeing the world and the possibilities with a whole new pair of eyes today. The possibility of a dream coming true is stronger now than has been in a while. You just need to trust yourself and the universe. Go big!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your plans are back on track today, which could help to put your mind at ease if you've been worried about things going wrong. Financially, things are beginning to look up. You might even receive a lump sum of money you've been waiting on. Meanwhile, nourish your emotional self.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A conversation between you and your partner or someone close to you could be very productive for you today, especially if this has been a conversation that you've been dreading. Overall, if there's an important message you need to get across today, like a job application, folks are all ears.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Considering asking for a raise or salary increase? It's a good day to do it. This also goes for job searching. You could have the most luck with re-applying for positions that you applied for in the past. The second time could be the charm. Also, teamwork makes the dream work.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You should be feeling a sense of renewal and in good spirits today, which bodes well for any projects or activities you might get into. Overall, whatever you put your heart and soul into now (including yourself) has a good chance for success. Love could also be sweet.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Now's the time for pulling back from the world and taking some time to focus on you. Taking some time to meditate or journal about what you want could bring you both inspiration and clarity. Family could also play an important role in the emotional nourishment you receive today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Something you've been working on is beginning to come together and you're beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Though you're not entirely done yet, which is why this is the perfect time to reach out to your friends, network, and community to get things done.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have lots to celebrate today when it comes to your career as you could hit a major milestone or receive an offer that you've been waiting on. Creatively you are on fire now and whatever you're working on could be something that lands you on the map. Honor your worth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Although your birthday season is in swing and you have a team of planets on your side, you might not have been feeling like your happy, adventurous self — until today. The universe is reminding you that you have everything you need at your fingertips to get what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

What you set your mind to today you can make happen, so don't let self-doubt or fear get in your way. If anything, now's the time for reminding yourself of the power you have and how much you can achieve with it. Know that your desires are worth being fulfilled.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood to give back to others in some way today and what you give back could be returned to you in abundance. Though at the same time, don't be shy about leaning on others for support as you have folks in your corner that can help you. Don't doubt your blessings.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're all action and little talk today as you lock in on your goals. If it feels like you've been slogging along, you should finally see some momentum today. All eyes are on you now, so make sure you're bringing your A game to the table. There isn't much that can stop you.