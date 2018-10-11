We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 11, 2018.

The Moon remains in passionate Scorpio today, keeping the passion running high, especially as the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn at the start of the day. However, if we need to get to the bottom of a problem or situation, this Moon-Pluto combination can help us. We just have to be mindful of becoming too obsessive or fixated on an issue or outcome. By the evening, the Moon teams up with expansive Jupiter in Scorpio, which could bring on a deluge of feels. The best way to handle this emotional energy is by connecting with those that we love or doing something therapeutic. Overall, we can look to today to help us with confronting the things that we need to address so we can empower ourselves and be healed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A financial offer or blessing could be coming your way today, namely where your goals or career is concerned. Perhaps the bonus or contract that you've been waiting on finally comes through or you receive a commission. Meanwhile, when it comes to moving past a challenge, it's time to dig deep.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If there's a lesson that you're learning now, it's that you can't always go it alone when it comes to pursuing the things that you want. Today is a reminder. When it comes to getting a dream or vision off the ground, working with a mentor or someone influential can get you far.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Look to ways that you can treat your mind and body better. It may require de-cluttering your space or working with someone to help you clear stuck or stagnant emotions. On another note, when it comes to the hard work you're putting in, it will pay off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love and romance seems to be taking a turn for the positive today, as you're reminded that there are plenty more fish in the sea for you to choose from. Though if things are going well between you and someone special, today encourages the two of you to get some quality time in.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Self-care is the priority for you today and that could require some face time with your family or those that feel like family. You might also find yourself organizing or sprucing up your living space to make it more comfortable. Also, doing something nice for others can be rewarding.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Creatively, you are on point. If there's a project that you've been working on, you could experience a creative breakthrough that helps you to take it to new heights. This could also be a good day to spread the word about what you've been working on. The right convo could bring opportunity.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A job offer or another financial opportunity could be presented to you today, which could help you get closer to achieving the stability you've been looking for. If you've been thinking of moving to a new home or living space, you could also be presented with some good news. Congrats!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling a bit more optimistic or hopeful today, which could help you find the energy and mindset you need to overcome an obstacle. However, if you do find yourself feeling a bit blue, try to be mindful of the kind of news, media, and info you absorb today. Put your mind at ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Something that you've been wanting for some time is beginning to come true for you, especially when it comes to your money. Even if you can't immediately see the results, know that there are things working behind the scenes on your behalf, so keep the faith. You have more than you think.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the eye of the tiger today which can help you to get far, but don't discount the power of your friends or community. You might even find yourself meeting or connecting with someone now that may be able to point you in the right direction when it comes to a career opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're getting close to achieving a goal, though it may require that you reach down deep and conquer something that you've been fearing. Try not to fret too much, because if there's anything that the universe wants you to know right now, it's that you've got everything you need within you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A plan or vision is coming together, Pisces. And not only is it coming together but it seems you're finding the resources and the right people that are helping you to make that plan come together too. If anything, this should be proof to you that your dreams are worth going after.