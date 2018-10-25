We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 25, 2018.

The Moon remains in laid-back Taurus, putting us in the mood to kick back and chill, especially as the Moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by the late morning. For those of us that may be looking for some creative inspiration this Moon-Neptune combination can help. By the evening, the energy in the air takes a dramatic shift as the Taurus Moon squares off with aggressive Mars in Aquarius, which could trigger emotional upsets and arguments. The best way to channel this energy is into anything that requires physical activity or anything that requires some extra motivation or determination. Later in the evening, the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can also provide us with the determination we need to move past an obstacle.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You could have a misunderstanding with a friend today and it could have something to do with money. Resolving the situation may mean having a very upfront and direct conversation. Meanwhile, when it comes to your career, you could manifest an impressive opportunity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling like a plan or goal isn't coming together the way you had hoped. It's possible that it could still come together but it may require that you face some truths about where you are right now. On the flip side, it could require going in a whole new direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There may be something you're not seeing clearly today and in order for you to have clarity, you may need to step away from the situation for a bit and let things take shape on their own. Obsessing over the matter won't bring you the clarity your seeking. Honor intuition.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It may feel like you're fighting an uphill battle when it comes to getting something you've been hoping or wishing for. The trouble is you're doing everything alone. Look to others for the help you need. There's someone in your midst that's more than willing to assist you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not be seeing eye-to-eye with your boss or someone that you work closely with today. It could be that it's time for you to start planning an exit strategy or it could be that you need to drop some things off of your plate so you can better do what you need to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not know if you're coming or going today thanks to all of the work you need to do. However, before you work yourself to the bone, make sure that you take some time out today to do something that you enjoy. Playtime is a form of medicine too. Go and get some.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A romantic relationship may not be giving you the depth that you're craving right now. And while you're a romantic at heart, you need something that goes beyond chemistry or the surface level. It's time for you to get honest with yourself about you really need so you can get it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may not be seeing eye-to-eye with a partner, a family member, or someone that you live with. Though whatever may be happening is coming to the surface so you can finally address the issue. The conversation may be uncomfortable but it's necessary. Speak up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be running in circles today but don't think that you need to take everything on at once, especially when it comes to things that you're not being paid to do. Meanwhile, it's time to stop obsessing over a particular situation. What is meant for you will find you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might manifest a job or a financial offer based on your creative talents. However, you may need to be a bit more demanding about what you and your work is worth. Don't underestimate your power or the impact that you're making on others. Treat yourself like gold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A family-related matter could have you seeing red today, but it could be the catalyst for you to finally heal from the past and put it behind you. On another note, you may need a time out today. Instead of trying to push forward, give yourself a break and regroup.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You need to get out of your head, Pisces. You're holding on to something and it's time for you to speak your mind so you can let it go. Don't worry if the words don't come out as nice as you may want them to, as you just need to say it like it is. A friend could be of help.