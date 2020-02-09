Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are making their way through their second awards season as a couple. Last year, the Bohemian Rhapsody stars were by each other's side at every ceremony and red carpet; when Malek won Best Actor at the Oscars for his role as Freddie Mercury, Boynton was there to cheer him on from the audience and give him a big, congratulatory kiss.

Malek will return to the Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9 — this time as a presenter, to hand out the Best Actress win — assumedly with Boynton once again at his side. When, earlier this year, Malek was up for Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globes and Boynton's show The Politician was nominated in the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, they were there together hand in hand.

During their first awards season together, however, the two had been together just under a year (at least publicly). Now that they've been dating for quite a while — and with an Oscars appearance right around the corner — it seems like an apt time as any to take a deep dive into Malek and Boynton's relationship timeline.

2017: Filming 'Bohemian Rhapsody' 20th Century Fox Malek, who is from Los Angeles, and Boynton, who was born in New York City and raised in London, met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic in which Malek starred as Freddie Mercury. Boynton played Mary Austin, Mercury's girlfriend, and apparently sparks flew. Boynton seems to have been particularly impressed with Malek's professionalism on what was a troubled set. "Rami felt so much the leader of that set," she told The Cut in 2019. "The cast became so close going through that, as you always do when going through a particularly stressful experience, to put it politely."

January 2018: A Public Debut David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After filming wrapped, Malek and Boynton made their first of many red carpet and event appearances together at a fashion party in London.

March 2018: Paris Fashion Week Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fashion seems to be one of their mutual interests, since the couple always looks impeccably dressed. Later that spring, they hit Paris fashion week and took in a Miu Miu show.

November 2018: Promoting the Film Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images After a somewhat quiet summer of fashion shows and basketball games, Malek and Boynton started hitting the red carpets to promote Bohemian Rhapsody. Their close body language kind of says it all.

January 3, 2019: An Acceptance Speech Dedication BrianMayCom on YouTube At the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Malek finally confirmed his relationship with Boynton. "Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much," he told the audience while accepting the Breakthrough Performance Award,

January 6, 2019: The Golden Globes Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Boynton and Malek hit the 2019 Golden Globes together, where Malek took home one of many prizes for his Bohemian Rhapsody performance.

January 27, 2019: SAG Sweethearts Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Malek and Boynton gushed over each other at the 2019 SAG Awards, where he picked up a statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture.

February 10, 2019: BAFTA Beloved Joe Maher/WireImage/Getty Images Malek picked up a BAFTA in the UK during his awards season sweep, and Boynton was there by his side.

February 24, 2019: Oscar Night GIPHY on Giphy Malek's first move upon winning Oscar gold was to plant a huge kiss on Boynton before taking the stage. And that wasn't all: during his speech, Malek said, "Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

May 2019: Met Gala Camp Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With the Oscars behind them, Malek and Boynton were free to go back to their usual fashion events and Lakers games. Last spring, the two appeared at the Met Gala, where the theme of the night was Camp. Apparently no one told Malek, though.

September 1, 2019: Date Night in Venice Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images During a trip to the Venice Film Festival, the duo had a date night, taking a water taxi and enjoying a fancy dinner.

September 26, 2019: 'The Politician' Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Last fall, it was Malek's turn to support Boynton. The two appeared at the premiere of her new Netflix series The Politician.