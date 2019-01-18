We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend horoscope for January 18-21, 2019.

When it comes to this weekend, one thing is for certain: it won't be boring. That's because there's a mashup of planetary energy going on that is sure to wake us up, shake us up, and usher us into a new way of life. One reason for this is the match up between Mercury and Pluto in calculating Capricorn alongside the Sun in Capricorn squaring off with Uranus in impulsive Aries.

Under this planetary energy, we're called to release an old way of thinking or doing things in favor for an approach that is more innovative and forward moving. Though doing so may require that we face some hard truths and cold facts, especially with the Moon in analytical Gemini for most of Friday.

By Friday night, the Moon enters tenderhearted Cancer, which could bring up some uncomfortable feels or even an outburst or two as the Cancer Moon squares off with angry Mars and explosive Uranus in Aries while opposing multiple planets in serious Capricorn over Saturday and Sunday.

With the Lunar Eclipse/Full Moon in Leo (Jan 21, 12:16 a.m. EST) on the way, tensions and emotions could run high. Since the Sun will be entering community- and friendship-oriented Aquarius on the 20th, we may need to lean on others in order to get through any challenges that may come up. Overall, this eclipse will be pushing us to let go of anything that feels inauthentic or self-limiting.

With love planet Venus in Sagittarius squaring off with compassionate Neptune in Pisces on Sunday night, the best way to channel this energy is by helping others in need or doing something that allows us to relax and unplug.

By Monday morning, we may still be coming off the full moon hangover. Though with Mars in Aries squaring off with Saturn in Capricorn, we're encouraged to slow down and find our bearings. We'll also need to keep our tempers in check while we do it. Luckily the energy improves a bit towards late Monday night as the fun-loving Leo Moon teams up with Mars in Aries and Venus in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. With the help of this fiery combo, we should be able to find our mojo again.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Though you're knocking down your goals one by one, try not to become so obsessed with hitting a particular goal that you miss out on the goodies that the present moment may be trying to offer you. Stop for a moment and smell the roses. Let your heart take the lead again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to let go of an old way of thinking as it's no longer serving you, Taurus. This may mean challenging and releasing some of the messages you may have received as a child. Too, it may be time for you to speak up and speak out about something, even if it's uncomfortable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are worthy, Gemini. This is a message for you to keep in mind this weekend when it comes to love and finances. Know that you have people in your corner that want to offer you support. Don't be afraid to call on them. Also, know that the truth will set you free. Don't avoid it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone could be putting too much of a demand on your time and energy this weekend and as a result, you may need to have a serious conversation with them to let them know how you feel. Boundaries will be necessary. Financially, things can improve. Recognize your worth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A weekend getaway or some weekend playtime might do your body and soul good, especially as you'll be needing to release some "stuff" on an emotional and energetic level. There's a rebirth and a leveling-up happening for you. Try not to put too much pressure on yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may need to be extra selective with the time and attention that you give to others this weekend as you'll be needing more time and energy for yourself. A creative idea or project could have you extra focused. When it comes to getting what you want romantically, speak up.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel like you're being pulled in multiple directions this weekend. However, it will be up to you to know your limits and to let people know what you can and cannot do. Certain relationships may need to be released or renegotiated. Communication will be key.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might want to be mindful with the words you say this weekend as your words could hurt or heal. You may need to have a truth-baring convo with someone or you could have a revelation of sorts. Give up the need to be right. In terms of your career, you're a winner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your love life, you may need to get honest with yourself and your potential love interest in terms of what you need emotionally. At the same time, it might require that you face a fear around not getting what you need. Be brave. Take a risk on what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Make sure that you're not too hard on yourself or others this weekend. While it may be easy for folks to get under your skin, trust that things are not as heavy or serious as they may appear. Nourish yourself and your relationships. A little tenderness/vulnerability goes a long way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This weekend could bring you some healing energy if you let it. This may mean giving yourself some much needed downtime or rest. Investing in your own health and well-being is also important, so is asking for help or assistance. Relationships can be a resource for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Be mindful of comparing yourself to others this weekend. At this point the only one you should be concerned with is yourself and you may need to celebrate yourself more than you currently are. Meanwhile, if you want success, it's time to buckle down and get to work. No excuses.