We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 4-7, 2019.

The Moon is in feel-good Leo for the first half of the weekend, which is not only the kind of vibes we need for a holiday weekend but also the kind of energy needed to alleviate the intensity of eclipse season. After a few morning hiccups, the Leo Moon goes on to team up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius into the wee hours of Friday morning, making Thursday night a great time for fun night for watching fireworks and other festivities.

Come Friday, we're still riding the wave of good vibes of the Moon-Jupiter combo and with the Moon going Void Of Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning from zodiac sign to another), the day calls for us to kick back and chill.

On Saturday, the Moon enters analytical Virgo, putting us in the mood for organizing and cleaning, being of service to others, and leaving things better than the way we found it. With love planet Venus in nurturing Cancer and teaming up with the Moon on Saturday, this could be a good time for volunteering or helping those in need.

By Sunday, the Virgo Moon calls us to get our facts in order and to pay attention to the small details as communicative Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo by Sunday evening, which increases the chance for miscommunication and misunderstandings over the next few weeks.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in the mood for some fun and adventure this weekend and you could have your wish granted, especially through travel and during the first half of the weekend. By the second half, you're in the mood to get things in order which could be a great time to get a jump on next week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You'll most likely be feeling like a homebody during the first half of the weekend. As such, entertaining at home or spending time with loved ones will energize you. Just be wary of getting sucked into a family misunderstanding. Making time for fun will alleviate the pressure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the mood to mingle this weekend and the first half of it is good for attending a social event or two. You might even be put on to an opportunity through a convo or someone you know. Still, be mindful of miscommunication and travel delays. Home and family are bright spots.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If it's been a little while since you've treated yourself to something nice, this weekend gives you the green light to do it. You might even find yourself making a little extra cash. Meanwhile, you have the power of persuasion so use it wisely. Friends can give you the boost you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in a feel good mood this weekend, though you might want to skip the big, blowout parties for something a little more laid back and intimate. Also, when it comes to festivities this weekend try not to break the bank. Too, be wary of miscommunication and oversharing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not exactly be in the festive mood this weekend and that's quite all right. You're in need of some rest and taking a time out to recharge and be with yourself is the best thing you can do. Don't worry there will be plenty to do later. For now, tend to your needs. Ask for help.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If it's been awhile since you've got out and had some fun, the first half of the weekend encourages you to connect with friends, especially those that you haven't seen in ages and get your party on. By the second half of the weekend, it's time to rest and relax. You deserve.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself focused on your goals this weekend rather than being in the mood to chill. If working or in planning mode, make sure to dot your i's and cross your t's. The second half of the weekend calls for you to make time for friends. Giving back to your community is rewarding.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in need of some laughter and lighter vibes and the first half of the weekend offers you the opportunity to get some, especially if traveling is in your plans. For the time being focus on being in the moment rather than overthinking. You can worry about the big stuff later.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit reclusive this weekend, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Just make sure you don't spend that time stewing in your feelings or thinking too hard about things you can't change. Changing your scenery could help. Get out and enjoy yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A family member, someone you live with, or someone close to you could seriously get under your skin today. Before you react, know that you have a choice in how you respond. In other words, you don't have to let your buttons be pushed. Career-wise, people behind the scenes have your back.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your're in work mode for the first half of the weekend, making it the perfect time to assist with planning or organizing festivities. Though make sure to plan for last minute glitches and delays. In terms of the company you keep, seek out those that fuel your energy, not drain it.