We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your horoscope for February 14-17, 2019.

With love planet Venus still in committed Capricorn, Valentine’s Day weekend favors quality over quantity when it comes to love and romance. This is especially true as passionate Mars leaves fiery Aries for sensual and stable Taurus on Valentine’s Day. Now that Mars is in Taurus, we’ll find ourselves motivated and moved by tokens of affection, warm hugs, and sweet romantic gestures; especially as the Moon enters tenderhearted Cancer on Friday morning.

Since the Moon will be in flirty Gemini on Valentine’s Day, single peeps shouldn’t have too much finding a date, or at the very least, someone that catches their eye. With the Moon opposing adventurous Jupiter in Sagittarius by V-Day afternoon, love favors a curious, sociable, and happy-go-lucky approach. For those of us already with a bae, this weekend is the perfect time to rekindle the spark by going out together and trying something new.

By Sunday afternoon, things could get a bit bumpy as the Moon in Cancer first squares off with unpredictable Uranus in Aries and then goes on to square off with stubborn Mars in Taurus after it moves into passionate Leo. The best way to manage this energy will be through the art of compromise (from both parties).

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to love and relationships, you’re looking for something more substantial now so it’s important not to take substitutes or shortcuts where your heart is concerned. If looking to meet someone new, a little tenderness and a lot of vulnerability goes a long way. Be open.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’re what’s hot in the streets now, and as such, potential mates and dates will find you hard to resist — especially since your confidence will be through the roof. If you’re interested in making a love match this weekend, this is the perfect time to make a bold move and shoot your shot.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While you can certainly get lucky this weekend in the romance department, you’re encouraged to take some of that love energy that you have to give and pour it into yourself as self-care is sexy. This will also help you to take a moment and get clear about what you’re really looking for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s possible that you could meet someone through a friend or someone through travel. And it’s also possible that this person could become a serious contender for your heart. Though in order to increase your chance of meeting them, you’re going to have to be open to love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

In terms of romance, there’s a chance you could meet someone on the job or at a professional networking event. On a different note, you could find yourself feeling a bit tender this weekend if want you want in love isn’t coming to pass. Don’t be too hard on yourself or love. Have faith.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's easy to put all your energy into work this weekend, but work can wait. If you have a partner, a date night or some quality time is needed. If single, know that you're at your most alluring when you're laughing and having fun, so try to cultivate some joy. You'll be hard to resist.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Fun and adventure are on the menu for you this weekend when it comes to making a love match, so get out and explore. If you've got a bae, you can ramp the passion up by trying something new in and out of the bedroom. Single? Get gussied up and do what you do best: flirt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could experience some frustration this weekend as it might seem like you're not getting the romantic attention that you crave. If you have a partner, you might need to be upfront and let them know how you're feeling. Single? Try someone different than your usual type.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could be in your feels this weekend as someone you're feeling or the idea of dating right now could be triggering your insecurities. Overall, this experience could be some homework for you in terms of improving your relationship to yourself. Try not to obsess over the wrong thing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While it's easy to get hung up on what went wrong in your love life in the past, know that every day is a new day. You have the chance to write a whole new story when it comes to love and being loved. Hint: can you be brave enough to let someone love you with your imperfections?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With your birthday season still underway, you're the cosmic darling of the moment. This means all eyes are on you now, especially when it comes to amor. Soak up the attention and put yourself out there. You shouldn't have to try to hard to snag a date. Be careful of over-idealizing someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're a die-hard romantic which often makes you fearless in love. That's why when it comes to potential mates and dates, you're going to have up the ante a bit and make sure they can match your energy. Meeting someone new is possible this weekend. Get out and be social.