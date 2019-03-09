Is there anything better than stepping inside of your newly cleaned house or apartment? Actually, yes: the knowledge that every corner and crevice of your house is truly clean. And you know what? I'm just gonna say it: your house isn't as clean as it could be if you're not using these 44 genius inventions on Amazon.

Because, let's face it. It's easy and tempting to cut corners and sort of clean a room by running a rag along surfaces and gliding a mop around the floor. And you probably lack the time to spend hours thinking about how to polish your baseboards until they gleam.

But that's the beauty of these practical products that make cleaning a breeze: they don't require a whole lot of effort or hours of your time. These innovative products are designed to easily lift up dirt, kill germs, obliterate bacteria, and polish surfaces until they shine.

You'll find every cleaning need on this list, including a few you probably hadn't thought about. From magic cleaning sponges that lift stubborn stains to a safe cleaner for fruits and vegetables or odor-absorbing charcoal packets for your lingerie drawer, consider this the ultimate cleaning supplies list you need to slay every cleaning job.