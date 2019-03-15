We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for March 16-17, 2019.

The Moon remains in tenderhearted and cuddly Cancer for most of Saturday, putting us in the mood to snuggle up with someone special or perhaps feeling nostalgic about someone that may have been special to us in the past. With the Moon teaming up with stable (and sensual) Mars in Taurus, intuitive Mercury in Pisces, and committed Saturn and magnetic Pluto in Capricorn (all by Saturday morning), relationships started now could offer stability and emotional nourishment.

However, with Mercury still retrograde and love planet Venus still in unconventional Aquarius, we're encouraged to break away from old dating habits and relationship patterns. On Saturday morning, Mercury also teams up with Pluto, which can help us with addressing relationship challenges and taking the steps necessary to correct them. With the Cancer Moon teaming up with the Sun in Pisces by Saturday afternoon, we can also be confident in making decisions from the heart; exercising tenderness and compassion, even if it means extending compassion to ourselves first.

By late Saturday evening, the Moon moves into romantic and fun-loving Leo, which could make for a fun date night or night on the town. Though with the Leo Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus about an hour later, the same old haunts or the usual date night routine won't cut it. We'll need to be open to trying something new.

As we head into Sunday the Leo Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could provide the opportunity for us to heal our wounds around self-confidence or following our heart (Yes, it's possible to love again). By late Sunday night, Mercury in Pisces teams up with Mars in Taurus, which could spice up those late night texts and conversations with bae or a potential bae.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to love, it's possible for you to get what you want if you're single and looking. Though, getting the love you want may require that you take a different approach to love, and be willing to leave the past behind you — where it belongs. It's time to reevaluate what's important.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This weekend it's possible that you could make a love connection through a friend or while hanging out somewhere in your 'hood but being open to love may mean breaking away from outworn expectations about how love is supposed to go. Set yourself free.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and your partner may need to go over finances this weekend, especially if the two of you have been making plans for something big. Meanwhile, when it comes to matters of the heart, know that you are deserving. When you honor your worth/uniqueness, potential partners do the same.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You should be feeling good in your skin this weekend and with your confidence at a high, you shouldn't have too much trouble attracting potential mates and dates. At the same time, you may need to reevaluate some of your beliefs around love. Be open to a new outlook.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be obsessing over someone or a romance related problem this weekend, but know that you can reclaim your power by tapping into your intuition and making the decision to let go of the old story that you've been telling yourself about love and intimacy. Break free.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Being out and about is where you'll want to be during the first half of the weekend as being fun and flirty could help you with attracting the romantic vibes you're looking for. By the second half of the weekend, you're feeling more introspective. It's time to change your attitude around love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you have a partner, you and your love may need to have a conversation around the art of compromise as one of you could be feeling like they're putting in more work than they other. Speak up and speak your truth to turn things around. Single? Get out and socialize. You're magnetic.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Fun and adventure are on the agenda, and if you're having enough fun, you could find love along the way. Some Scorpios could make a love connection while traveling or simply jumping in to new experiences. Meanwhile, you could end up being interested in someone outside you're usual type.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might need to use your powers of discernment and get clear on what you value in terms of love and intimacy this weekend, as you could run the risk of settling for a romantic situation that could leave you seriously wanting. Know that there's more out there for you. Break the pattern.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you need to have a heart to heart conversation with your partner, this could be a good weekend to do it as the lines of communication are open. Though be mindful of having a need to be right. If single, it's possible that you could meet someone new possibly online or while having fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to start working on your fears around vulnerability and get clear on what you want from love as there's a good chance that you can have it. Still, some of that love energy may need to be poured into you first. On another note, if you have a partner, it's time to shake up your routine together.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in the mood for love this weekend and there may be plenty of chances for you to find love, but you'll have to be careful of reliving the past or retracing your steps when it comes to potential mates. In other words, be open to something different. Too, be care of over-idealizing someone new.