We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your horoscope for Mercury retrograde.

On Mar. 5, Mercury (the planet of communication) goes retrograde in dreamy and intuitive Pisces. This means that from now until Mar. 28, we can expect more misunderstandings, delays, and miscommunication more than usual. And with Mercury spinning backwards in foggy Pisces, it may be hard to tell fact from fiction. However, it doesn't necessarily have to be this way if we're all willing to use Mercury retrograde in a positive way: by slowing down and reviewing what we've done, as well as making any tweaks and revisions along the way. Only then we should be able to get through this period with minimal damage and tears.

With Mercury in Pisces, the emphasis is more on intuition and sensitivity rather than logic. Though there's a way to make the head and heart align: by feeling what we feel and honoring our feelings with healthy decision making. Still, with Mercury retrograde, it's best to take our time when it comes to making decision or acting on anything that requires a clearheaded approach. At best, we should give ourselves time to think things through, and if possible, approach the situation at hand from a place of empathy, divine guidance, or inner knowing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love to jump into things head first, but over the next few weeks it may be best for you to take your time before rushing to make any decisions as you'll need more time to process. This is the perfect time for working behind the scenes and tying up loose ends. Release the past.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may have to make sure you're on the same page when it comes to a friend, as the atmosphere could be ripe for misunderstandings. At the same time, this retrograde could give you the chance to patch things up with a friend. Also, is it time for you to reevaluate your social circle?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All eyes and ears are on you now, so keep this in consideration when it comes to the information you share/present where your professional life is concerned. Make sure to dot your i's and cross your t's. When it comes to making moves, now's the time to rework and revise plans.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Now that the cosmos is asking you to expand your experiences and your awareness, it's time to take a look at your long held beliefs and philosophies and see where they might be limiting you. Meanwhile, when it comes to a vision you want to execute, reassess your target.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With your finances in the spotlight, it's time for you to take a look at the money you owe, the resources you share with a partner, or your long term financial plans. Look to ways you can be more efficient or savvy in these areas. Also, be mindful of obsessing over what you can't control.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With partnerships and relationships highlighted, be wary of miscommunication. Look to ways that you can better communication between you and another. A little sensitivity may be needed. In terms of agreements or contracts, make sure you have all the details before giving anything the OK. Be mindful of who you give your attention.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With so much on your plate now, it's time for you to take a step back and reevaluate what truly deserves your time and energy. Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. On another note, stay on top of files, dates, schedules, commitments, etc. Take your time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to love and romance, it's possible that you could hear from a former flame. Though you'll have to pay attention to the facts rather than your feelings if a reconciliation is on the table. In terms of your creative talents, use this time to refine/revise an idea or project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With your home and family at the forefront, this could be a time for making repairs around your home or renewing your lease. If it comes to spending money on something home related, try to shop around for the best deal. In terms of family, reconnect with those that you love most.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might need to watch what you say this retrograde as the chances for misunderstandings will be high for you now. At best, try to employ your intuition. Too, try to stay on top of anything that involves an agreement, print, media, emails, meetings, etc. Avoid making assumptions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

In terms of your finances, it's time to crack open your books and take a hard look at the cash coming in and going out. If you've been operating without a budget, it could be time to create one. If you have a budget, perhaps it's time to update it. Follow up on money owed to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You usually communicate with compassion and gentleness, but you may be called to be more upfront or direct about the things you need to say to others. On a different note, it's time to put an end to the ways in which you negatively judge yourself or avoid seeing the truth.