Your Next Airbnb Stay Could Be At Rockefeller Center

Soon, instead of picking an Airbnb space that's near 75 Rockefeller Plaza in NYC, you might be able to just book a room in 75 Rockefeller Plaza. According to Bloomberg, Airbnb Inc. has purchased 10 floors in the famed Rockefeller Plaza building, and will be transforming the space into 200 rentable luxury suites that really put the tourist into the attraction. If your criteria includes epic views, historic sights, chic touches and a unique experience that's literally never been had before, you'll want to check out the new venture.

Airbnb Inc. has partnered with one of NYC's largest real estate companies, RXR Realty, to convert the commercial spaces into a home away from home for urban travelers who are looking for perhaps the most genuine NYC experience ever. The goal? According to a press release from Airbnb, "to provide guests with curated authentic NYC experiences and a sense of community typically reserved for locals." Not only will guests get to stay in the building, (which will have an elite social club, a business center and curated events and courses) but they'll have access with a digital and physical concierge that will ensure that they're getting the most out of their stay. It's perhaps the most connected and hotel-like Airbnb situation, that's still not technically a hotel.

Airbnb

Airbnb and RXR Realty are committed to popping the tourist bubble and finely tuning this experience to give out-of-towners a chance to immerse theirselves in NYC no matter how long they're staying. These accommodations will be targeted toward travelers who are in town for both business and pleasure, and honestly it sound like they're trying to blur the lines between the two.

Airbnb

And while Rockefeller Plaza is definitely an iconic epicenter of Manhattan, Airbnb and RXR Realty know that tourists will be looking for Brooklyn immersions, also. That's why they're also working on 47 Hall Street, across from the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. They're renovating the 10-building campus to create an artistic community for makers, creatives, tech ­visionaries, architects, and foodies alike. "The project’s thoughtfully curated retail mix, exciting calendar of events, activated communal spaces, targeted local partnerships, and socially responsible focus will inspire a magnetic culture that attracts premier talent and maximizes work­ life integration, productivity, and purpose," Airbnb said in a press release regarding all of their new ventures with RXR Realty.

So whether you're looking sky scraper views from within a sky scraper, or a Brooklyn experience from the heart of the borough, you'll have hundreds of new Airbnb options in the very near future. When they rentals are available, they will be exclusively listed on Airbnb's official website.