Some say money makes the world go round. However, it can be a super touchy subject. Talking about how much you earn, how you spend your cash, and how much you put away each month feels incredibly personal. There’s no rules and it’s hard to know how much you should be saving for the bigger purchases and emergency payouts. However, a recent study has found that your propensity to save might be written in the stars. Do you find it easy to put money aside or is it a constant struggle between your savings account and your online shopping basket? Well, it may all be to do with your sign.

Research conducted by savings site VoucherCodes.co.uk looked into how astrology affects financial personalities and whether your star sign could unlock some pretty telling money spending truths about yourself. The study found that Capricorns were the best savers, putting away an average of £193.70 per month. Leo’s weren’t far behind them, saving £191.10, and Cancers took third place, managing to put an average of £190.40 in a savings account every month. Pisces were at the bottom of the table, saving an average of £131 per month. However, that’s not to say that they’re the worst with money.

When it comes to worrying about money and spending, the study found that 47% of the UK population worries about their financial state. However, if you’re a Gemini and find yourself worrying about your bank balance then you’re not alone. In fact, 57% of Geminis said they worry about their finances. The study found that Scorpios are least likely to be worried about debt, despite being the star sign to have the most. In other news, 25% of Taurus said they actively save money every month. And Librans were found to be the sign most likely to splurge, with 29% admitting they spend too much on themselves.

Shutterstock

If you've had a bit of an expensive month it’s always nice to know that you might be able to blame your extravagant behaviour on the stars. As a Libra, I’ll be doing this from now on. However, you don’t need to leave your financial stability to your birth chart.

Ann-Marie Atkins, who is a Managing Partner at the financial planning and investment firm Tilney explains that planning out your finances is really important, and you shouldn’t be scared to talk about money. She says, “Most of us don’t keep tabs on how much is leaving our accounts every month. But we should. Creating a basic budget sheet helps show what money is going where and if you can make any cutbacks. This will also hopefully show not only where you can save, but also any spare money to spend elsewhere.”

By looking at your financial future in the long term and putting provisions in place in the event that disaster strikes, you can feel more in control of your bank account. Atkins says, “It’s never too late to start investing for your future, but remember, the longer you invest the higher the chance of a better return. You don’t have to be an expert, it’s about knowing what you’re investing for and getting the right advice.”

Whether you’re a reliable Taurus, boujee Libran, or a Scorpio in debt denial, it’s good to know that, while your spending habits can't be put down to your star sign alone, your birth chart may have something to do with why some people find it so easy to save their earnings while you can’t get their head around how to do it. But by getting to grips with what’s going in and out of your account each month and not being scared to check your balance, you may start to feel a whole lot happier with your money habits.