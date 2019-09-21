Where You Should Travel This Fall, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The first day of fall is just around the corner, coming to us in the form of the autumnal equinox 2019 on Sept. 23. This astronomical event kicks off the season of the harvest, and it's going to be a ideal time to take stock of what we've accomplished over the seasons past and celebrate with the people close to us — and that can be a beautiful time to come up with some ideas for where you should travel this fall, so you can take a trip that'll expand your mind and allow you to enjoy the weather before winter sets in.

Astrologically speaking, the autumnal equinox signifies the first day of Libra season 2019, during which the sun will travel through this cardinal air sign. The sun's journey is followed by trips through Scorpio and then Sagittarius, thus making up the meteorological season of fall. During Libra season, we'll find ourselves feeling highly social, focused on balance, diplomacy, and partnerships, making traveling with friends ideal. During Scorpio season, our focus will journey inward, but trips that involve spiritual growth, connection to nature, and alone time can be beneficial. And during Sag season, we'll all have a travel bug, as this energy-filled fire sign loves to see the world, expand their mind, and experience new things.

If we're talking about travel and astrology, we'd be remiss to not take a look at the whereabouts of lucky planet Jupiter. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, abundance, and world travel, and it's currently traveling through it's home sign of Sagittarius. When Jupiter is in happy-go-lucky, open-minded Sagittarius, it feels totally free to be itself, and it's a fabulous time for all zodiac signs to get their travel on — especially as it relates to experiencing other cultures and opening your mind to new experiences. Jupiter in Sagittarius carries on through for the majority of autumn (it finally moves into Capricorn on Dec. 2, just a few weeks before the winter solstice), meaning we'll all have a bit of good luck on our side when it comes to traveling — in fact, if we haven't taken advantage of Jupiter in Sag's expansive, travel-friendly energy yet this year, now's the time to squeeze in a trip!

Unfortunately, though, we'd also be remiss to not mention that Mercury retrograde fall 2019 is going down starting Oct. 31 — meaning this oft-dreaded transit will fill up the whole middle third of the autumn season. Whereas Jupiter rules over more worldly travels, planet Mercury rules over day-to-day travel and transportation (as well as technology, scheduling, and communication, which all also affects traveling, of course), so when the planet is retrograde, all this stuff gets jumbled. Missing your flight, losing your luggage, hitting mad traffic jams, or jotting down the wrong information are all likely scenarios during Mercury retrograde, so keeping this in mind during any autumn travels is an absolutely must.

All in all though, an autumn trip can do you some good, if you can swing it. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who weighed in on some of the best spots for each sun sign to plan a quick trip to this season, based on astrology. So without further ado, let's find out where you should travel in fall 2019 based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): San Francisco, CA

You need excitement this season, Aries, but you also need to relax —which makes traveling to the San Francisco Bay Area the perfect fall retreat. "Have fun riding around on trolleys and sitting by the bay on this fun relaxing trip," advises Stardust. Get your taste of the city life and enjoy the ocean breeze while exploring this counterculture hub. You'll be able to relax without getting bored.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): New York City, NY

Your usual homebody self is in the mood for glitz, glamour, and sparkle— and while you usually choose comfort over glam, this autumn you'll want to get out your luxury looks with a trip to the Big Apple. "The glitz of NYC will make you feel extra ready to take on the world," shares Stardust. Allow this trip to pump up your ego and prepare you for the energy shift ahead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Chicago, Illinois

You've felt somewhat mentally stuck in a rut, so getting in touch with the earth's seasonal shift while also stimulating your mind with a fun, urban adventure is exactly what the doctor ordered. The Windy City of Chicago is the perfect autumn setting for you to visit, perhaps even with a significant other. "See the city from a new perspective," shares Stardust. "[Enjoy] the seasonal changes with your beau."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Salem, Massachusetts

You've got an intrinsic need to connect with something deeper over the coming season — to connect with ancestral knowledge, history, and femininity. A trip to the historical town of Salem, Massachusetts makes for a perfect getaway. "Take a trip to Salem this Halloween to learn more about the history of the town," advises Stardust. It may be an emotional journey, but you'll also have fun.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Los Angeles, California

No business like show business — especially for a center stage Leo! Step up your game with a quick vacation to the City of Angels and allow yourself to soak up the sun and enjoy all the arts the city has to offer. "Take a trip to a place you can be at the center of your one and only love — the theatre," says Stardust. Book yourself tickets to a live play or two, or check out a movie premiere or a favorite band,

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Surrounding yourself with nature and taking a break from the big city grind is on your mind now, Virgo. Vancouver is the perfect place to go, as you'll have easy access to nature while still enjoying the luxuries and amenities of a city. "Climb every mountain and connect with the outdoors on your trip," says Stardust.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): A Roadtrip Somewhere Nearby

Your favorite part about traveling, at least for now, is the prospect of connecting with others and being around people you love. That said, there's no need to book something expensive or overly-planned when a simple friend-filled road trip will do the trick. "Hit the road with close friends and have a fun local inexpensive weekend trip," advises Stardust.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is an epicenter for the occult, and that's perfect because right now you're feeling highly in touch with your witchiest senses. It's about to be Halloween/Scorpio season, after all! Grab your closest pal or two and hit the New Orleans scene. "It’s a great place to visit to peak your mystical knowledge and to connect with the beauty of NOLA," says Stardust.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Las Vegas, Nevada

You're the traveler of the zodiac, Sag, and with lucky planet Jupiter (your natural ruler!) on its final leg of its journey through your home sign, everything's coming up four leaf clovers. "With luck on your side, the only place to go is Vegas baby!" advises Stardust. Where else could you put all those good luck vibes to the best use? Enjoy a crazy weekend in Vegas this autumn.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Sedona, Arizona

2019 has felt loooong so far, so this autumn you're really to full zen the heck out. "Have a relaxing vacation at a spa to unwind and relax with old friends," says Stardust. The magical energy hub of Sedona is the perfect place to visit with your tribe to experience the mystical energy of its natural setting, and to book a fancy day at a spa where you can shut off your brain and allow yourself to fully relax.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Staycation Whenever You Are

After a busy summer, the place that sounds most desirable for any upcoming journeys are your bed and your daydreams. "You’re in the mood to stay at home and snuggle in bed, no big trip necessary," says Stardust. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't find a little excitement! Grab your beau or your best friend and make a day out of doing something fun in your home city that you've yet to experience.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Miami, Florida

Water baby that you are, you need to be by the water! But you also want to have some fun and let off some steam after an emotional few months over the past summer, making the beautiful beaches and lively nightlife of Miami your best bet. "A vacation won’t be complete without a trip to the beach and fun times with friends," advises Stardust. Grab your girls and soak up the sun before winter comes.