Although the Moon is in adventurous Sagittarius, it might be a good idea to take it as easy as possible on Wednesday as Neptune, the planet of dreams, divine inspiration, and fantasy ends its five-month retrograde in Pisces, which could cause some heavy fog and overall fuzziness. Come Thursday, Thanksgiving Day here in the U.S., the Moon moves into clear-headed and no-nonsense Capricorn. With the Moon and love planet Venus in Capricorn teaming up with unconventional Uranus during the day, this could be a good day for establishing new holiday traditions or incorporating an updated twist on an old favorite, like a beloved holiday recipe.

With the Moon remaining in stoic Capricorn through Friday, some of us could find ourselves feeling a bit lonely or down as a result. Luckily, the Moon teams up with Mercury in intimate Scorpio on Friday afternoon, which encourages us to reach out to and connect with those closest to us to create a sense of warmth and community. Too, with the Moon and Venus in practical Capricorn and the Moon teaming up with serious Saturn, we might want to limit Black Friday shopping to things we actually need versus overspending and spending on unnecessary things.

By Saturday, the Moon enters friendly Aquarius making the latter half of the weekend good for socializing, catching up with old pals, and doing something good on behalf of the community. However, with the Aquarius Moon squaring off with unstable Uranus in Taurus on Saturday night and aggressive Mars in Scorpio on Sunday morning, we may need to pick and choose our battles or stay away from people that we know press our buttons.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your goal for this weekend isn't so much about following in someone else's footsteps as much as it is about forging your own path. Remember this if you feel pressure from family or from the outside to do things a specific way. In what ways do you need to break free from the past?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Instead of doing the same old, same old thing that you've been doing each Thanksgiving, this could be a good time to take off on a trip or do something more in line with what you want to do rather than trying to play nice with overbearing relatives or sticking to what's boringly familiar.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try to be savvier with your finances now and be mindful of going overboard on the credit cards this weekend. Too, this might be a good time to spend time with a carefully selected group of people rather than with a crowd. You're feeling more tender now and need peeps that uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You usually take on a lot around the holidays to make sure that your loved ones are cared for and fed. Though this time around, you're strongly encouraged to lighten your load and ask for the help or assistance that you need. No need to try to soldier through anything alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to the tasty treats of the holiday, you might want to consider healthier options or ways that you can partake in the goodies without going overboard. Though try not to beat yourself up if you do get a little carried away. Too, don't let the usual family suspects rile you up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Fun and romance are your focus this weekend, so commit to doing things that bring you joy and take your mind off of the daily grind. At the same time, if you're not feeling something (or someone), don't force it as the best things that happen to you now happen organically.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family life could be a bit stressful for you this weekend. Though if you need to have an in-depth convo with someone close to you about a matter that's been weighing on your heart, this could be a great time to do it. Also, be careful of impulse shopping or spending.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your mind could be a little too heavy now, which could stop you before you even get started. That's why you'll have to be proactive in seeking out people and activities that bring you peace and comfort. Taking time to nourish your mental health is one of the best things you can do for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You love to spend big, but this weekend you're called to focus on the necessities rather than big extravagant purchases. You might also consider donating things you no longer need to justify the need for new stuff. Also, pace yourself this weekend. It's OK if you're not up to partying.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit sensitive this weekend in terms of how you may be perceived by others, which could trigger you to think negatively about yourself. However, as long as you're bringing your best self to the table that's all that counts. What you used to think was important, really isn't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit tired and in your feels now. If so, consider this weekend your excuse to be a bit selfish. Spend time pouring some love into yourself as self-love is what you need most right now. Try not to commit to events or other engagements out of obligation. Do something else.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Spending time with some good friends this weekend could give you the comfort you're seeking. Reach out to pal in need. On a different note, this weekend could also be a good time to volunteer for a good cause or give back to your community in some way. Be the change you want to see.