Hooray — Mercury's bajiggity backspin is finally over. The early spring brain fog is lifting, and for most signs of the zodiac, this week's weekend horoscope is packed with fun, friends, and new opportunities. Any technical kinks you may have experienced over the past month should straighten themselves out. Communication kerfuffles will evaporate, and anything that's gone sideways for you should course correct on its own.

"Tonight, the moon moves into Aquarius (air sign), lifting the energies a bit throughout the weekend because we’ll go (emotionally) from earth to air. That’s a nice relief, especially after the highly challenging Mercury retrograde we just experienced — in watery Pisces — nearly all of March. We’ll have further relief tomorrow/Sunday (depending on time zone), when Mars leaves earthy Taurus for airy Gemini very late on Saturday night (Pacific time) or early Sunday (central and eastern time)," astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike tells Bustle.

"This is interesting and helpful news because Mars is the ruler of Aries, and we’re in the 'Aries time' of year right now, as the Sun moves through this sign for the month. So now those 'let’s go get ‘em!' Aries energies will have a much easier time being expressed as Aries likes them: fast, with gusto, and in a way that takes the lead or takes charge in some way. Thoughts will become fiery, inspired, and be able to turn more readily into ideas and action." Take the weekend to enjoy new activities, brainstorm new creative projects, and consider new romantic possibilities.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Tina Gong / Bustle Birthday bashes continue for Aries. However, this weekend could throw a kink into your party plans and have you entertaining some self doubt, according to California Psychics. "A convo with a friend can help you sort it out so don’t beat around the bush. Just get straight to the point and be honest about your feelings."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Tina Gong / Bustle Taurus, while you generally like to plan for every possible outcome, this weekend is the time to throw all plans out the window and go with the flow. "Embrace spontaneity this weekend and free yourself from all the stress and anxiety," LifeReader noted. "Choose activities that will add positivity to your life."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Tina Gong / Bustle Gemini, an invisible force that's had you running in place recently will loosen its grip this weekend. Enjoy this new freedom, but be sure to take a beat and think things through before making potential life-altering decisions, particularly when it comes to your career, California Psychics advised.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Cancer, you might be feeling a little sluggish this weekend, according to Astrology King. Don't fight the feeling. Use this time to rest and relax. Catch up on your favorite show, cook your favorite meal, and take some time to chill with your loved ones.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Leo, no one can dull your shine this weekend, Astrology King noted. If you need a favor, ask for it. If you have a big idea, share it with people and generate excitement. If you're in a relationship, take a little time to nurture your partner and make them feel extra special.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Virgo, this weekend it's important to avoid taking everything personally, California Psychics advised. Remember that when people speak before thinking, they're likely working out their own issues that don't have anything to do with you. Nurture an important relationship this weekend.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Libra, while you tend to be a perpetual fence sitter, this weekend will have you making decisions like a boss, LifeReader noted. Decide what you want to do and invite friends and loved ones along for the ride. If you receive an attractive invitation, the only answer is yes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Tina Gong / Bustle Scorpio, your mysterious ways could come back to bite you if you say things you don't really mean to attract a potential romantic partner, California Psychics revealed. Instead, channel your restless energy into a creative project and save less-than-sincere declarations of love for your poetry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Tina Gong / Bustle Sagittarius, this weekend will highlight your sensitive side, Astrology King revealed. Channel your feelings into writing, music, dance, or other creative projects close to your heart. Your sensual energy will make you a magnet for admirers. Enjoy your time in the spotlight.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Tina Gong / Bustle Capricorn, it's important to remember that the tongue is sharper than the sword. This weekend you may find yourself smack in the middle of heated discussions, LifeReader noted. Before inserting your opinion, decide whether it's really necessary or if you're just stirring the pot so you can watch it boil over.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Tina Gong / Bustle Aquarius, this weekend it's important to stay firmly grounded in reality. If it seems too good to be true, it most likely is, California Psychics advised. Trust your gut, and think twice before parting with large amounts of money for something you don't really need.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Tina Gong / Bustle Home is where the heart is for you this weekend, Pisces, according to Astrology King. Invite your closest friends and family over for an intimate gathering on Saturday and accept invitations to visit friends on Sunday. In addition, this is an ideal time to treat yourself to a new outfit or beauty treatment. You're worth it.