That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for April 20-21, 2019.

The weekend starts out with some serious passion and intensity with the Moon in seductive Scorpio until midnight Sunday and love planet Venus entering fiery Aries early Saturday afternoon. At the same time, the confident Sun enters sensual Taurus early Saturday morning, putting us all in a carnal state of mind.

With Venus in Aries, we'll find that we turn heads the most when we approach love from a passionate, adventurous, and confident place. In terms of date ideas, Venus in Aries favors activity-themed dates that are big on fun and friendly competition. Meanwhile, the Scorpio Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and serious Saturn in Capricorn, helping us to focus on the emotional depth and quality of our romantic connections in addition to the sex.

By Sunday morning, the romantic vibe turns lighthearted and playful as the Moon enters happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. With the Moon teaming up with Venus and Mercury in Aries, expect the sparks to fly.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're the cosmic darling this weekend when it comes to love and relationships as the cosmos blesses you with just the right amount of charm, confidence, and style to help you attract the love you crave. If love has been too heavy or confusing lately, your luck is about to change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're the superstar now and with the spotlight on you, it'll be hard for others to resist your glow. Just be mindful of who you're giving your energy and attention to. If you have a bae, spending some quiet time with your partner or lover could be just the thing you need now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be more focused on your to-do list than romance at the start of the weekend, but by the second half of the weekend you should be feeling a lot more social and in the mood to mingle. Love could happen while out spending time with friends, at a social event, or online.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got love on the brain this weekend and it's possible that you could meet someone that could become a serious contender for your heart. However, when it comes to love, getting what you want means holding yourself accountable to your own standards. Level up.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a bit moody blue at the start of the weekend but know that you don't need to stay down in those emotional depths, especially if a not-quite-right love match put you there. There's plenty more fish in the sea and you could catch a few now. Travel could bring love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're craving a deeper kind of connection with someone now and there's no shame in wanting that kind of intimacy. However, can you find strength and beauty in your own vulnerability? It can be kind of scary getting (emotionally) naked with someone, but that's where you'll find gold.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As your values and tastes continue to change, you might find yourself looking for something different when it comes to love and romance. And this weekend, there's a good chance that you can find it. You could meet someone new through a friend or while out engaging your curiosity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With partnership being highlighted for you now, there's a strong chance that you could meet someone with commitment potential, but you may need to switch up your approach to mating and dating. Part of this work may mean focusing more on the value of your romantic interactions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The start of the weekend could be a bit tender and slow going as you're pushed to release something or someone from the past. However, by the second half of the weekend, you should be feeling more confident about yourself and your ability to find love. Hint: tap into your joy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love and romance heat up for you this weekend as you could meet someone that's both intriguing and alluring but not your usual type. While you may be craving more of an emotional connection now, try to remain open to possibility. You might find you can have fun and stability.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love is all about feeding your curiosity and engaging new experiences this weekend, so whether you're single or you've got a bae, now's the time for doing something new (with bae) and connecting with new people (if single). Your friends might even play matchmaker for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you may be meeting with all kinds of new people now, some of whom could be a potential love match, you're job is to focus on what you value in love and how much you value yourself. If it's starting to feel like you've been settling for less, you just might be. It's time to demand more.