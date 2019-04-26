We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for April 27-28, 2019.

With the Moon in unconventional yet flirty Aquarius, and Venus in adventurous Aries, love is best when we're willing to try something new and keep the vibe fun and carefree. Though things could get a little fuzzy between lovers on Saturday morning, when flirty Mars in Gemini squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces. With these two together some of us could find ourselves having "where is this going?" kind of questions when it comes to a love interest. However, the best way to handle this Mars-Neptune energy is to practice the art of non-attachment while trusting our gut/intuition.

Later during the day, the Aquarius Moon teams up with chatty Mercury in Aries and Mars in Gemini, which could help us to flirt our way into someone's heart or meet someone new, especially in the virtual world. Stimulating conversation and witty banter will be the thing to get the sparks going.

By Sunday morning the Aquarius Moon teams up with Jupiter in Sagittarius, which should have us in a feel good mood. Still, we're called to romantic vibe light, easy, and entertaining. By Sunday evening, the Moon moves into romantic Pisces, putting us more in a tender and intimate mood. The urge to connect at the soul level will be strong.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

All eyes are on you this weekend, and with the sexy vibes you're giving off, it shouldn't be that hard to find a date. The only question is whether you want something short term, or if you want to dive a little deeper. The choice is yours. Meanwhile, your wittiness shines.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're asked to get clear about what you want in a partner, as there's a chance your dream could come true. Though at the same time, be mindful of going after someone now that may be unavailable to you in some way. There's no need for you to try and force what's not meant to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got just right right amount of passion and charisma this weekend that'll have potential lovers practically eating out of the palm of your hand. And if there's someone you've got your eye on, this is the time for you to shoot your shot. A bold approach can bring you love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be craving love and intimacy this weekend. Though, if you find yourself feeling this way about an ex, try to focus on what you want long term rather than seeking out a quick fix. Meanwhile, coupled Cancers may need to discuss money or shared goals with their love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you want to meet someone special this weekend, you're advised to get out and about. Getting into a friendly but competitive activity (like bowling) with friends could spark a love connection, as could traveling or attending an interactive class or course. Your possibilities are endless.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your magnetism is through the roof now, making it easy for you to attract potential mates and dates with ease. Though be mindful of spending too much time on the ones in need of too much of your time and attention. Look to those that can provide you with equal amounts of love and care.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in a romantic mood this weekend and if you've got a sweetie, you can get the sparks going by taking them on a weekend getaway or by shaking up your usual routine. Single? You can find love through travel or by exploring activities or spaces that stoke your passion. Live it up!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your love do best this weekend while working on a project that involves organizing the space you share together or being active together. If single, it's possible that you could meet someone new through a family member or by way of a work-related activity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're looking for some fun and adventure when it comes to dating now, and trust whatever your heart desires you can get. You could meet someone that stimulates and engages you by trying out a new activity or by taking a risk and following your heart. Honor your emotional needs though.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're called to get clear this weekend when it comes to what you want from love, and doing so may require that you have a shift in perspective — including recognizing that you're ready for something more soulful and emotionally nourishing. Yes, you too can be quite the romantic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your confidence is high this weekend, giving you the chance to go out there and win a few hearts. Being your quirky, unconventional self will score you points. You could meet someone new either online or while out and about having fun. Let your curiosity guide you towards love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

During the first half of the weekend you might not necessarily be in a romantic mood, or you could be in your feels thinking about the past. However, you have the opportunity to choose differently when it comes to how you respond to old love wounds. Start by choosing you first.