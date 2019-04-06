We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for April 6-7, 2019.

It's all about quality over quantity this weekend with the Moon entering grounded and stable Taurus early Saturday morning. With the Moon in Taurus, we'll find ourselves in the mood for a romantic connection that offers stability, comfort, and a love that endures, especially as the Moon teams up with committed Saturn in Capricorn come Sunday.

Though with the Taurus Moon meeting up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus on Saturday night, we're called to break away from any relationship that wears down our self-esteem or brings little pleasure or value to our lives. With multiple planets in romantic Pisces, which includes loving Venus, love is best when it involves a deep, soulful bond filled with compassion and tenderness. Though with the Moon in Taurus and planets in Pisces, we'll just need to be careful of holding on to illusions or unhealthy attachments in love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

In love, take care that you're not pursuing an unobtainable ideal when it comes to a potential romantic partner. At the same time, make sure what you see is what you get. The kind of love you crave can be yours but you may need to hold yourself accountable in terms of getting it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you thought you might have wanted in terms of a relationship could change now and that's not a bad thing. As you get closer to being your authentic self, you're getting closer to having an authentic connection with someone special. Meanwhile, get out and flirt.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got goals when it comes to love and it's possible you can meet those goals now, especially when you're honest with yourself (and your significant other) about your feelings. Remember that vulnerability is a strength and that by being vulnerable you can actually foster security.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner (or a potential partner) this weekend, this is a good time for it. As long as you honor your truth you can't go wrong. If you're looking to meet someone new, you can do so through friends, travel, or a social event.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Someone may be making your heart go all pitter-patter this weekend, but you may need to apply a little logic to the situation and make sure this person can really give you the intimacy and care that you need right now. Love doesn't need to be an emotional roller coaster for it to be genuine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love looks bright for you this weekend if you're willing to take a risk and shift some of the beliefs that you might have about love. Travel and education-based activities could bring romance, though overall, love arrives when you're willing to grow and step outside of your comfort zone.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Relationships are about compromise, yes, but this weekend you're being called to make sure that you're not doing all the work in your relationship. If you've been giving too much of your power away to a romantic interest, some healthier boundaries may be needed now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Though love is in the air for you this weekend, you might find that the kind of person you usually go for isn't in the stars for you right now, as you're looking for someone that may be outside the norm. There's a chance you could meet this person by taking the offbeat track.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're craving some deep intimacy now when it comes to love, but you may need to employ your powers of better judgement if someone you're dating isn't giving you what you want in a way that makes you feel safe and loved. On the flip side, where can you be more giving to your partner?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're in the mood for love this weekend and it's possible that you could meet someone through a friend, sibling, or somewhere in your neighborhood. Online dating, though at times annoying, could actually deliver something promising too. Get out of your own way and be open to love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you have a partner, you might find that staying in this weekend with your love and snuggling up with each other beats going out or being around folks you don't really want to be around. If single, this is a good time for sitting with yourself and gaining clarity about what you really want.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your magnetism and charm is still going strong which means that you should have no shortage of admirers. This is a good weekend to be out and about, flirting and chatting people up, as it could help you make a love connection (or several). Curiosity and conversation is where it's at.