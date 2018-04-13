We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for April 14-15, 2018.

For those of us who may be looking to start fresh or embark on a new chapter in our love lives, Sunday's New Moon in passionate and confident Aries comes along to help us with executing our plans. As with any new moon, this is a good time for breaking fresh ground and leaving the past behind. A New Moon in Aries, the zodiac sign that begins the astrological new year, marks the perfect timing for severing ties with exes, getting back into the dating pool, and opening our hearts back up to the prospect of someone new.

Since Aries is a sign that favors courage, we should find the strength and determination we need to see our romantic goals through. Now that Mercury retrograde is also coming to a close, we should have clarity around relationship-related matters that can assist us with moving forward. For those of us already in relationships, this could also be a good time for planting seeds for the future with our beloved. Keep in mind that Mars and Saturn in Capricorn will also be in the mix, reminding us to choose quality and substance over instant gratification. After all, Venus is still in stable and steadfast Taurus. Remember, relationships are investments.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got the opportunity to make a fresh start this weekend, which is good news after a rather sluggish kind of birthday season. A new look or wardrobe might be just the thing you need to get yourself back in the mood to date or recover from a breakup. Flirting counts too. Have fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to love and romance, have you been afraid to fully be yourself with someone, or tell someone how you feel even if it's not necessarily "nice"? Remember that authenticity is necessary for a relationship to thrive. The one that's worth it will stick through it all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your hopes and wishes for love are about to come true, but you have to make sure that you know exactly what you're looking for when it comes to a mate. At the same time, if you are currently seeing someone it may be best to let your friends do a little vetting to make sure this person is legit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Could wedding bells or an engagement be in the picture? If you've been seeing someone long term, there's a strong possibility. If you're single, you're still thinking about the long term, which means that it's time to start focusing on attracting mates of a higher caliber. Focus on what you want.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The message for this weekend is that love may find you in the most unexpected of places, so get out and do something unexpected. Whether you travel out of town or take a class on a whim, you'll find love when you give yourself space to explore. Where there's adventure, there's passion.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If your heart could use a little healing, this is the weekend for it as a new chapter in love awaits, and it's time for you to let go of the past. Recognize that tears are healing; so is writing a letter to an ex that you'll never send, but which allows you to purge your feelings. Reclaim your happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you're looking for love, your prayers are about to be answered. You could meet someone with lasting and long-term potential. Even if you're not exactly seeing sparks this weekend, you can still get prepared for what's coming. If you're in a relationship, you and bae are ready for the next chapter.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

In matters of the heart, here's some food for thought: if you were someone else, would you want to date you? This could be a chance to examine the ways you may be blocking or hindering love from entering your life. Make some room for reflection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If love has felt stop and go up until now, you can kiss all the confusion goodbye. You're getting a brand new shot at love, and you're going to like how things go this time around. Open up, let your hair down, and have some fun. Remember that your humor and your smile are aphrodisiacs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love is in the air, but in order to take full advantage of the romance coming your way, it may be time to break free of the beliefs you may have inherited from a parent, or the patterns of old family dynamics. For example, your mom's choices in love have nothing to do with yours. Make your own way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love is possible for you, but you've got to change your perception of it. You're known for being independent and unconventional, but even you can get stuck in seeing things one way. Challenge what you know about relationships. If you're already in one, a talk could bring you two closer.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Do you know what you want when it comes to love and romance? Do you hold yourself and your potential mates to that list, or do you find yourself settling? The time for settling has come to an end. Honor your worth, and stop kissing those frogs. You can do so much better.