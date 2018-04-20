We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for April 21-22, 2018.

With the Moon in sensitive Cancer for the first half of the weekend, we might find ourselves feeling a bit more emotional this weekend when it comes to love and relationships. As such, some of us could be looking for someone to cuddle with or cozy up to, while others may be feeling a bit more on the shy side. With the Moon meeting up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, spicy Mars in Capricorn, and feel-good Jupiter in Scorpio on Saturday, date night could err on the more intimate and low-key side. At best, Saturday is perfect for getting to know someone deeper and connecting with others from the heart.

Come Sunday, when the Moon moves into fiery and romantic Leo, we'll be in the mood for the lighter, more playful side of love. However, with the Leo Moon squaring off with the Sun in Taurus, we might feel like we can't get what we want. Overall, with Venus still in stable and sensual Taurus too, we're encouraged to focus on quality rather than quantity in matters of the heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not be exactly feeling the love this weekend as you could be feeling hypersensitive or just plain tired. Don't feel like you have to force love to happen — it will come without you having to push. Take some time for you right now. Investing in your own happiness will pay off.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With all eyes on you this weekend, you can get very lucky in love. So don't waste any time at home on the couch (unless you have your sweetie next to you) and make sure you're out being seen. You could catch the eye of someone worth keeping around. Get out and strike up a convo.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling quite idealistic about love lately (or a certain someone) but you're encouraged to stick to the facts rather than get too caught up in what you want to see or believe. In other words, as the old saying goes, when someone shows you who they are — believe them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're feeling good this weekend which means your glow will be impossible for others to resist. If you're looking for a date, you most likely won't have to look too hard or too long as others will be looking for you. Just make sure that when it comes to a potential date, you stick to your values.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling nostalgic or longing for something that once was this weekend, but don't believe the hype. There's a reason why an ex became an ex. Instead, you may want to direct that mental energy to something worthwhile, like focusing on the love you want to attract to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're feeling quite social this weekend, which is a good thing if you're interested in making a love connection. If dating online, you might consider making the first move or shooting your shot if you see someone you like. You might be very pleased with the response. Consider going out, too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to love, you're magnetism is on fire, making you hard to resist. However, if you want to prove to the universe (and to yourself) that you've learned from your experiences in the past, then you'll need to make sure you're paying close attention to your intuition with someone new.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Romance awaits you this weekend, which is just the thing you need after a long week. Being out and about with friends is where it's at if you want to meet someone new. Meanwhile, if you're already in a relationship, things could get a little hairy when someone starts making demands. Chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be in your feels this weekend, which might not exactly put you in a sexy or romantic mood. However, try not to stew for too long in your feelings because what you want is on the way. Whatever happened in the past has been cleared away to make room for your future. Let go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love looks very promising for you this weekend. A love match could be made via the introduction of a friend or at a social event. You could also meet someone new via an online profile or through DM. Either way, be open and receptive to love as you could get lucky. Don't let the past trip you up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may not be all that focused on romance this weekend. But if you are in the mood for love, this weekend may be more about cleaning house and prepping for what's to come rather than jumping right back into the dating pool. If in a significant relationship, a compromise may need to be made.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling a bit adventurous this weekend, which is a good thing as you could make a love connection via travel or breaking away from your usual haunts or routines. Fun is sexy on you, so make sure to get out and have some. You could meet someone that's worth investigating further.