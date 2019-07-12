We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for July 13-14, 2019.

This weekend offers us some passionate fun, whether single or not, thanks to the Moon being in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius until late Sunday eve. Saturday, in particular, is great for spontaneous play-dates, going out on the town, and the kind of magical romantic encounters that happen while traveling. And we have the Sagittarius Moon teaming up with passionate Mars in Leo and buoyant Jupiter in Sagittarius to thank for the good vibes. Plus, love planet Venus is in cuddly Cancer.

By Saturday night, we're in a super-duper romantic mood courtesy of the Sagittarius Moon squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. However, this kind of planetary combo, along with Mercury retrograde in Leo, can create some confusion around heart related matters, so we may not want to get too carried away.

And speaking of Mercury retrograde, we can avoid misunderstandings with our mates or potential dates by double checking details, asking for clarity, and avoiding jumping the gun. This advice will come in handy come Sunday morning when the Sun in tenderhearted Cancer opposes power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could have everyone being a bit more uncompromising and demanding than usual. Luckily, the Moon enters hardworking and committed Capricorn by the evening, helping us to work through any challenges along the way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be in the mood this weekend to reconnect with a former flame. If there's some unfinished business between you, this could be your chance to finish things out. Just make sure that you don't ignore your deeper feelings for the sake of instant gratification. Go slow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're in the mood for intimacy this weekend, though whether you get it will depend on you speaking up and letting the object of your affections know. While the fear of rejection can be daunting, trust that making your feelings known can lead to something good. You've got this!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could hear from someone that you used to date this weekend. If things didn't get off to a running start before, this could be a good time to see if there's still a spark present. On a slightly different note, revisiting an old hangout spot could help you to meet someone new.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to love, not only are you being asked to get clear about what you want but you're also being called to honor your worth too. If a significant relationship has been asking too much of you, it's time for you to reclaim your power and spend some time loving up on yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in a fun and flirty mood this weekend and the vibe you're in could help you with attracting love. Though you may want to move slow as everything and everyone may not be what it/they appear to be right now. If you have a bae, it's time for a date night. Have fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could be feeling a bit nostalgic and tender around love this weekend. Though to keep yourself from obsessing over the past, you might want to consider getting together with friends so you can get out of the house and into something fun. know that you are loved and lovable.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to mating and dating this weekend, remember that it's OK to have standards but for now try to go with the flow and not overthink things. Sometimes holding on too tightly to an ideal around love and relationships can keep you missing out on the real deal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to getting what you want in love, know that it's possible. But to get what you want, you may need to challenge some previously held beliefs or an old way of thinking. Recognize that you are worthy of having the kind of relationship that you desire. Stay optimistic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your magnetism is through the roof now, which should have more than your share of potential mates and dates at your doorstep. As such, you don't need to stay stuck thinking about an ex or living in the past. Trust that what's meant for you will find you. For now, go have some fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You and your homey may need to have a talk about your shared finances or something equally important this weekend. Though you may need to be mindful of being too uncompromising right now. Some compassion could go a long way. Single? You might not be for long.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An ex could pop back up into the picture now, which could provide you with a second chance or the closure you need. However, remember that your ex may be an ex for a good reason. Also, attending a social gathering could help you to meet someone new. It's OK to be choosy in love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your love life is heating up now, which is bringing all the boys (or girls) to the yard. But if you want to find the right match for you, you'll need t employ your powers of discernment and stick to your standards. Don't worry, you won't miss out on anything if you do. Focus on your love goals.