When it comes to mating and dating this weekend, we're called to take a lighthearted and flirty approach with the Moon in Gemini. Under a Gemini Moon we could get lucky in love either through an app, social media, or hanging out with friends. With Gemini in the mix, spontaneity, wit, and curiosity will be the key to making a love match or keeping the spark alive within one.

With the Gemini Moon teaming up with Mercury in passionate and fun-loving Leo on Saturday night, the vibe for date night is romantic and playful. If single, this is the perfect night for being out on the town and going wherever the night takes us, as it won't disappoint. Sunday promises to keep the fun going as the Gemini Moon opposes happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. Still, with serious Saturn in Capricorn in the mix and Jupiter still retrograde, we're reminded not to get too carried away.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your sense of curiosity and adventure is what brings the boys or girls to the yard this weekend, so make it your goal to be out and about if you want to get lucky. You turn heads now with your sense of humor and playful energy. Travel, either locally or abroad could bring love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're asked to get clear on what you're looking for in love this weekend which may require a period of quiet reflection. Remember, you bring a lot to the table and you need a partner or lover that's going to bring something of value to the relationship as well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in high demand this weekend online and off and it's possible that you could strike a love match that could be one for the books. If there was ever a time to flaunt your charm and wit, this is the weekend to do it. You'll practically have potential mates and dates eating out of your hand.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might need to take a step back and assess whether a current relationship or the potential of one is offering you what you really want. Don't be so quick to compromise on what you need, Cancer as it will only ensure that your needs won't be taken into consideration.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in a social mood this weekend and getting out and about to gather with friends or attend a social event could put you in contact with the next love of your life. Don't be afraid to shoot your shot. Your bold approach is favored now. If attached, shake up the routine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to love, it time for you to not only focus on what you want in love, it's also time to hold yourself accountable in terms of getting it. Still, the real question remains as to whether you believe that you can get what you want. It's time to examine an old way of thinking.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Travel and adventure are on the menu when it comes to romance this weekend as you could meet someone while traveling or exploring somewhere you've never been. Expect the conversation to be engaging. Got a honey? This is the perfect time for a weekend getaway.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Money is the topic of discussion for coupled Scorpios this weekend as you consider the possibility of making a joint investment or taking a big step together. However, don't feel pressure to rush into anything. Single? Work on getting your sexy back. Own your sensual power.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your love life gets a boost this weekend and there's a chance that you could meet someone with long term potential. However, it's OK to keep things lighthearted for now as you determine whether this person is someone you want to have around. Have a bae? Make time for love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Though you've been busy working hard, it's important that you don't neglect your love life. Face it, Cap, you want to be loved up just as much as anybody else. If you have a partner, set some time aside for them. You both could use the TLC. If single, be more open and receptive to love. Vulnerability is sexy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're still in high demand when it comes to romance this weekend. It's possible that you could meet someone through an introduction of a friend or someone you know. Though however you're meeting people this weekend, don't shy away from being your unique self.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may find yourself feeling nostalgic for someone from your past but it's important to remind yourself that an ex is an ex for a good reason. Instead of spending your time dwelling on what was or what could have been, focus on what you really need. Make meeting higher caliber mates a goal for yourself.