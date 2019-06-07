We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for June 8-9, 2019.

This weekend favors a fun and flirty approach when it comes to love and romance thanks to the Moon being in playful Leo for a good chunk of Saturday and love planet Venus moving into witty Gemini on Saturday night. With Venus in Gemini love takes on a light and carefree approach; pushing us to socialize, flirt, and keep the conversation engaging -- especially as the Moon moves to intellectual Virgo by Saturday evening.

And because Gemini is a multifaceted sign (as is Virgo), the options for romantic interests should be plenty. However, with Mercury (the planet in charge of Gemini and Virgo) still in tenderhearted Cancer, we're called to be discerning about who gets our time and attention. With the Sun in Gemini squaring off with hazy Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, there could be some confusion in the air. As such we'll need to look to the powers of our intuition to help us with making clearheaded decisions around the connections and communication we share with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and be sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you want to find romance, a big part of getting what you want may not only mean getting honest about what you want but it may also mean putting in the work to get it. Part of this work may involve changing how you think about love and relationships. Be open.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're encouraged to get out and party if you want to connect with someone new. While you don't need to go overboard, you do need to be proactive about seeking out your joy. Joy is what makes you sexy now as like attracts like. Have a bae? Go do something fun together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're the cosmic darling of the moment as the universe converges to bless you with just the right combo of charm, beauty, and wit to have you pulling potential mates and dates to you like a magnet. Take some time to pamper yourself as it will ramp up your attractiveness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It will be hard for others not to take notice of you this weekend, especially with your confidence soaring sky high. As such, you could pique the interest of a mysterious stranger which could set your heart aflutter. Just make sure to use your intuition and see them as they are.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This is the weekend for you to get out and play if you want to meet someone new. Though you may need to watch out that you don't settle for less than what you're worth. At the same time, if you're single, trust that what you want is out there. Don't give in to negative thinking.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You have an idea in terms of what you're looking for in love and this weekend, you're called to exercise the self-discipline it takes to get it. In other words, you need a partner that can match you, not someone you need to force to rise to your level. It's time for a new approach to love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might need a break away from the crowd this weekend which may not have you in a romantic mood, but if you need a getaway, taking a trip now is favored -- which could bring you love. If you have a partner, planning a quiet, romantic weekend for just the two of you will be fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The vibe could get extra spicy between you and your bae this weekend but you may need to shake things up a bit and break away from doing the same old thing. Single? You could meet someone very intriguing through a social event or through someone you know. You're irresistible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Though you may be eager to get out and have some flirty fun, you're reminded not to ignore your deeper desires when it comes to love and relationships. In other words, think quality not quantity. A quality relationship is on the way, but you have to hold yourself accountable in getting it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could find love this weekend through travel or by engaging an activity that feeds your mind or sense of adventure. By putting your happiness and well-being first, you put yourself in alignment to attract love. Try to do your best to go with the flow. No need to force anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself in high demand this weekend as the stars align to help you ramp up your love life. Though when it comes to an existing relationship, you may need to have a truth telling conversation with bae. It could be tough but also freeing. Single? Get clear on what you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There's a chance you could make a love connection this weekend either while out and about or online, but you may be feeling a tug-of-war between staying home and leaving the house. While you shouldn't force yourself to be social, visiting spaces that feed your soul can be good.