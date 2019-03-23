We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for March 23-24, 2019.

It's only spring, but it might be a hot and steamy kind of a weekend thanks to Aries season and the Moon being in passionate and seductive Scorpio. With the Moon teaming up with Mercury and Neptune in dreamy Pisces, we might also find ourselves in a romantic mood and eager to express how we feel.

However, with Mercury still retrograde and joining up with fuzzy Neptune in Pisces, there's a chance that we may see only what we want to see when it comes to love and relationships. And doing so could end up causing some serious confusion or disappointment. That's why we'll need to call on the powers of pragmatism and discernment from Saturn and Pluto in no-nonsense Capricorn to help us achieve the calm and clarity we need.

By Sunday evening, we'll also need to call on the powers of patience and understanding as the Scorpio Moon opposes stubborn Mars in Taurus and squares off with unconventional Venus in Aquarius. If anything, this cosmic combination could provide the wake-up call we need to change the way we approach love, especially if we haven't been getting the results that we want.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're craving some serious intimacy now and it's time that you held yourself accountable when it comes to getting it. In other words, now's not the time to settle or let instant gratification get in the way of what you truly want. Trust that what you want is on the way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you and your partner have been busy making plans for the future, there's a chance that you might not see eye-to-eye this weekend. If possible, some adjustments will need to made, which may require some tenderness on your part. Try not to be too stubborn. Single? It's time to get clear on what you want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Honesty is the best policy when it comes to love this weekend, whether it's being honest with yourself or your romantic interest. If you have something that you need to express, this could be a good time to air things out. If single, you can get your head and your heart to align when you trust your intuition.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could meet someone this weekend with long-term love potential. However, it will be important that you see this person as they are and not what you want them to be. On a slightly different note, if you've been feeling down on love, you could have your faith restored.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a bit tender this weekend where matters of the heart are concerned. Though know that you have a chance to write a new narrative in terms of your love story. You don't have to live in the wreckage of the future or the past for that matter. Choose something different.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

In terms of matters of the heart, you might need a shift in perspective as you could be overthinking things right now. In what ways can you stand to be a little more optimistic about love and getting the love that you want? Speak what you want into existence. You might surprise yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might want something deeper when it comes to a romantic connection, but the person you're interested in might not be able to meet you at that level. Know that it's OK to hold out for something better. Honor your self-worth. There's something better and more substantial for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your partner may need to practice the art of compromise this weekend if you want to smooth out a rough patch. A heart to heart conversation may be in order. If single, you might hear from an ex or be tempted to return to one. Ask yourself: does this person fuel me or zaps my energy?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be in your feels this weekend over a love-related matter, but it's possible that you could be making the issue bigger than what it really is. Be careful of letting the past cloud your thoughts. Though trust your intuition. Be proactive in getting the clarification you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Could you and a friend (or someone you know) become something more this weekend? It's possible. But you may want to take a step back and consider whether this could actually be a good thing. This is one of those times where your pragmatism will come in handy. Know what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With your magnetism at full blast right now, you should have no shortage of admirers. However, if you want to find the right match for you, then you may need to be less "go with the flow" and a bit more clear on what you want. It's OK for you to want more out of love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might not be seeing someone as clearly as you think you are this weekend, which could be a bit disappointing in the long run. However, you can avoid the disappointment by avoiding the temptation to idealize them or the situation. It's time to be honest with yourself and others.