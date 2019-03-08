We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your love horoscope for March 8-9, 2019.

The weekend may get off to a wonky (more like cranky) start as the passionate Aries Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday morning, which could put the damper on the romance. Luckily, by mid-day Saturday the Aries Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius before moving to sensual and stable Taurus on Sunday morning. This fiery Moon-Jupiter combination could be just what we need to lift the mood and get the sparks flying again.

However, with Mercury retrograde still going, we may need to stay flexible when it comes to date plans and make sure that if there are plans made, we're all on the same page. Meanwhile, love planet Venus remains in Aquarius, which favors an unconventional, quirky, and friendly approach to love and relationships.

With the Moon moving into Taurus on Sunday morning, we should find ourselves in the mood for quality and stability when it comes to our romantic prospects. Though with the Taurus Moon syncing up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus on Sunday morning as well, we might find that what we once valued in romantic partners no longer applies. Too, it may be hard to get things moving when it comes to a new love connection as stubborn Mars in Taurus syncs up with foggy Neptune in Pisces. In order to get what we want, we may need to exercise practice and patience.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find that what you used to want in terms of a relationship is no longer as appealing as it used to be. And while this realization could be a bit disheartening, trust that this is a sign of growth. At best, it's time for you to get clear on what you want because you can have it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you want to find love, it might be time for you to face an uncomfortable truth so you can free yourself and be open to something new. At the same time, you may need to step outside of your comfort zone and switch up your approach to love. Hint: be clear about your needs/motives.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be feeling a bit dejected or hopeless when it comes to love this weekend, but you're reminded not to lose faith. Perhaps getting what you want in love means questioning what you currently believe about it, as an old set of beliefs could be holding you back. Let go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner may not see eye to eye this weekend, specifically when it comes to something you might be planning for the long term. Communicating with each other could help you to avoid a power struggle. If looking for love, you're hard to resist now, vet mindfully.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have plenty of romantic prospects to choose from but before you get carried away with anyone in particular, you may need to exercise your powers of discernment. There's a chance you could be disappointed with what you see. Consider it prep for something better.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be a bit disappointed with love or a lover this weekend as it may seem that they're not willing to give you the depth or intimacy that you crave now. Know that you can't be the only one willing to do the work it takes to maintain a love connection. Be upfront about your needs.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and your partner may not be on the same page this weekend as you or them could be feeling a bit taken for granted. As such, it's best to address the issue head on rather than trying to sweep it under the rug or being nice at any cost. If single, make your own interests a priority.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be obsessing over someone this weekend but is it a productive use of your time? On that same note, it's possible that you could be making something out to be more than what it really is. Be proactive about addressing the issue. Single? Move beyond your usual type.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A lover or potential interest could trigger your insecurities this weekend but know that you don't have to give them that much power over you. You have the power to re-write your romantic narrative as well as the opportunity to meet someone new. Don't get stuck in old habits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes to your success at love, it may be time for you to work on breaking free of old programming or relationship dynamics that you may have received from your family or the past. For now, give yourself permission to be your authentic self. Your joy and authenticity are sexy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're cosmic darling now, but unless you can see the beauty within you and the love around you, it's going to be tough to attract the kind of love that you're seeking. If necessary, take some time to tune into yourself. Break free of the old story that says you can't be loved or committed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to change the way you think about yourself and who you are in the context of love and relationships. Old relationship patterns need to be broken now. At the same time, you may need to get clear on what you want as the chance for mixed signals is high.