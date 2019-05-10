We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each week. This week's topic: your love horoscope for the weekend of May 11-12, 2019.

The Moon is in playful and romantic Leo for most of the weekend, while the Sun remains in sensual Taurus, which should have us in the mood for some sexy fun. Though with the Leo Moon squaring off with the Sun in Taurus by Saturday night, we're reminded to go for quality over quantity when it comes to potential mates and dates (and to look good while doing it). But with the Moon teaming up with fun loving Jupiter in Sagittarius and passionate Venus in Aries into the wee hours of Sunday morning, we all should be able to end our Saturday night on a high note.

Come Sunday, an impromptu brunch or play date is favored as the fun-loving Leo Moon meets up with flirty Mars in Gemini, setting off the sparks and the mood to get out and socialize. By the afternoon, the Moon enters devoted Virgo, emphasizing the need for thoughtfulness and care in our relationships. With the Virgo Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by Sunday evening, we get the brainpower we need to solve the challenges within our love lives.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and make sure to check out your May 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in high demand this weekend and as such you'll want to make sure you're out and about being seen. A love match could happen when you least expect it, but more so when you're having fun. Look for social events and gatherings to attend as the right person could be just under your nose.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gona/Bustle

There's a chance that you could meet a charming yet intriguing stranger this weekend who may be saying all the right things that you want to hear. Though before you invest any time in this person you may need to question if they're long-term material. Use your best judgement.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With your confidence still at a high, this is the perfect weekend to get out and mingle and make the first move with someone you've got your eye on. Your chances for getting who you want will be high. On another note, if you've been feeling down on love, you get the chance to heal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This could be one of those weekends where the intimacy between you and your partner could deepen as you open yourself up to the power of vulnerability. Don't be shy about sharing a more private piece of you as it could take you and your love life into brand new territory.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and adventure are in the stars for you this weekend. And it's possible that you could find love while traveling abroad or with someone of another culture. Still, it will be important for you to hold yourself accountable to your standards. Don't settle for just anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Yes, you're looking for someone with depth now but you need to make sure that the kind of depth they're offering you isn't akin to being on an emotional roller coaster. Confusion, manipulation, and secrets have no place in your love life right now. You deserve so much more than that.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to keeping your relationship on solid ground, you may need to ask yourself if some of the things you've been fighting for are worth it. Simply put, your partner is a separate individual with a mind of their own. It's OK that you don't agree on every single thing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could meet someone new this weekend by way of a party or gathering or through the introduction of a friend. Just make sure that the conversation (at least) is worth sticking around for. Bae'd up? You two win by venturing out and trying or learning something new. Get to talking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If romance has been a bit elusive for you, this weekend you get the chance to turn things around. Look to ways that you can entertain your sense of adventure while connecting with new people. Believe in the power of love and it will find you. What you desire won't pass you by.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This is one of those weekends that was made for making sure you and your love are on the same page when it comes to what you both want for now and for later. Perhaps there's a heart to heart that needs to happen between you, namely around finances and your plans for laying down roots? Check in.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner may need to get together this weekend to come up with a financial plan for getting out of debt or making a joint investment (like buying a car or starting a nest egg. Your dreams are possible, but one or both of you may need to take a realistic approach to get there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your current partner or meeting someone new, you'll want to evaluate if you're getting as much back as you put in. Not that you should be keeping score but there are things that you deserve that a partner should be able to provide for you. Put your feelings aside for a sec and think logically.