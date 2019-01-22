We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 22-25, 2019.

After an electrifying Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse over this past weekend, the week kicks off with some happier energy as the fun-loving Leo Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius and Jupiter teams up with Venus in Sagittarius on Tuesday morning. Under this cosmic combination we should find ourselves feeling more upbeat and optimistic about what's to come. With Venus meeting up with Jupiter, we can expect abundance and good fortune where love, relationships, and financial matters are concerned. We'll just need to make sure not to overindulge, specifically when it comes to people and things that may be unhealthy for us.

Speaking of our health and well-being, the Moon enters health-conscious Virgo late Tuesday night, shifting our focus toward self-improvement and being of service to others. With the Virgo Moon teaming up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn by Wednesday eve, we should find the motivation we need to handle our business and get things done. And with serious Mercury in Capricorn squaring off with rebellious Uranus in Aries on Wednesday morning (which can trigger arguments and accidents), we'll need all of the grounding/stabilizing energy we can get. Though this Mercury-Uranus square could help us to see things differently and tackle problems in an innovative way.

By Thursday morning, we're called to focus on the details as well as quality over quantity as the Virgo Moon squares off with Jupiter and Venus in bountiful Sagittarius. At the same time, we're called toward original and innovative ways of thinking as communicative Mercury enters Aquarius early Thursday. Overall, Thursday can still be a productive day with the Moon teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn.

By late Thursday night, the Moon moves into partnership-oriented Libra, putting us in the mood to connect with others. As such, Friday promises to be a fairly breezy and social day as the Libra Moon partners up with Mercury and the Sun in friendly Aquarius, and go-getter Mars in Aries teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. Under this kind of planetary weather, connections, conversations, and meetings with others should not only go well but they may even have a "right place at the right time" kind of a vibe. With Mars and Jupiter in the mix, some of us may need to take a risk and make the first move in romance and relationships. Though we'll need to make sure everyone is on the same page, as come Friday night, the Libra Moon squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn, reminding us of the importance of boundaries and mutual respect.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this week, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

By now you should have a clearer idea of the direction you're headed in, which should give you the confidence you need to take a big step forward. Luck is on your side, Aries, but don't blow your chances by being careless or reckless. Friendships are valuable resources for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An intimate relationship could deepen now which could have you feeling more optimistic and secure about where the connection is heading. Be discerning about love but try not to let unnecessary worry or anxiety get in the way. Career-wise/financially, you're on the way up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Relationships could be a bright spot for you, especially one (or the potential of one) in particular. However, you must be willing to break free of the past and be open to the future in order to make the most of the love energy coming your way. Look to ways to cultivate joy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It might be time for you to take a leap of faith where your professional life is concerned. Stop holding onto a professional relationship that is no longer working for you. Trust that if you leap, you'll land on your feet. An important convo could turn into an opportunity. Face your fears.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Open your heart again, Leo. Don't waste your energy being stuck in the past and worrying about what didn't work. In terms of romance, you could meet a very special person today. Know that you are deserving. On another note, you could be celebrated for your creative gifts.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been feeling stressed out or anxious about something or someone, you could receive some reassuring news or a wish fulfillment of sorts that puts you and your heart at ease. Home and family are bright spots. Put your health and well-being first. Watch your finances.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As they say, when one door closes another one opens. This is the message for you to keep in mind this weekend, especially when it comes to a friendship or a business relationship. No use in trying to hold on to what's not meant to be. Good news is on the way. Love improves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

No need to compare your progress to anyone else's when it comes to your achievements. Your hard work is about to pay off in a big way. Just remember that you are worthy and deserving of the accolades you receive. Your popularity is about to soar. Break free of a scarcity mindset.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The cosmos continue to rain the goodies down on you and with all of the love and attention you're receiving, there's just about nothing you can't have or accomplish. Just make sure you're investing your time and energy into the right things (people included). You are influential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be coming off the weekend still feeling a bit raw, which means it's the perfect time for you to tend to what your spirit needs right now. Something really good could happen for you that reminds you not to give up hope. Travel could be healing. Meanwhile, money can improve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone, this is your time to do it. Your words carry power and you seem to know exactly what needs to be said, while folks are ready to listen. Meanwhile, don't stress over what you can't control. Stay optimistic.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The attention and care you put into your career could pay off big time. Keep showing up and doing the work. Meanwhile, partnerships and collaborations are your keys to moving forward. If an unbalanced friendship needs to end, let it. Take time to focus on your needs.