We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weeklyy horoscope for January 28 - February 1, 2019.

The vibe may be a bit intense at the start of the week with the Moon in all-or-nothing Scorpio until early Tuesday morning. Though with the Scorpio Moon teaming up with Saturn and Pluto in grounded Capricorn and Neptune and wounded Chiron in compassionate Pisces, we're encouraged to tend to our emotional needs and find strength in the safety of our deepest relationships. The Scorpio Moon along with planets in Capricorn can also help us with moving past tough obstacles.

By late Tuesday morning, the Moon moves into optimistic Sagittarius, bringing some levity and laughter to the table. With the Sun in Aquarius teaming up with curious Mercury in Aquarius, conversations and communications are electrified. The best way to harness this energy is by thinking outside of box or allowing our ideas to shine.

Come mid-week, the Sagittarius Moon teams up with multiple planets and spreads the good vibes, especially when it comes to socializing, networking, and getting things done. And with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn making a rare, yet helpful, meeting with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, we may see some glimmers of hope and progress when it comes to making a dream come true.

Still, things may get a bit dicey come Friday as aggressive Mars in Aries squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring out the bully in us all. The best way to handle this volatile energy is to channel it into projects or tasks that require some extra oomph. Some of us may also need to give up the desire to be right or win at all costs. This is definitely a "don't do something that you might regret" kind of cosmic combination.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be thinking about your long term financial future. This could be a good time to purchase insurance, make an investment, or pool your resources together with a partner. Something you're envisioning is coming true. No need to force anything to happen. Take a breather.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner might need to sit down together and start planning for future, though with things falling into place for you both, chances are you'll be happy with the conversation. Don't shy away from discussing finances. Meanwhile, be mindful of being self-righteous now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been job hunting, it's possible that you could receive some promising news or a promising lead. You might find yourself feeling more on target than you have in a while as you feel more in alignment with your purpose. In love, some honesty is needed. Exercise care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been single and looking to meet someone new, it's possible you could come across someone worth considering for the long term. Just be mindful of buying into something that seems too good to be true. In terms of your career, a power struggle isn't worth your well-being.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been burning the candle at both ends, now's the time for you to slow down a bit and get grounded. Look to ways to nourish yourself from the inside out. Purging old stuff can also be healing/cathartic. In love, take care you're not overextending yourself. Overall, hold back.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you need to have an in-depth or heart-to-heart conversation with someone at the start of the week, there's a good chance that things could go well. Though when it comes to relationships, make sure you're not the only one willing to do the work. Know your boundaries.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might manifest a job or a financial opportunity that improves or increases your financial stability. At the same time, you're being asked to be smart about what you give your time and resources to. Someone could become too pushy or demanding with you. Speak your truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and what you need, but you may need to speak up and let others know exactly what you need. Don't assume that others will read your mind. Overall, a little more optimism is called for. In terms of your cash, watch your spending. Don't let gossip or worry pull you down.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A prayer or a wish could be answered for you, but make sure you're careful about what you're wishing for. Meanwhile, the right conversation or connection with someone could lead to love or an opportunity. Pay attention to your intuition. Don't go for instant gratification.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends come to your rescue this week, reminding you of your power and to go easy on yourself. At the same time, networking could bring you a financial opportunity. By mid-week, you may need to slow down and let something unfold on its own. Let go of resentments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could reach an important career goal or milestone this week. As long as you trust in yourself and avoid the need for validation, you can succeed. Meanwhile, if something sounds too good to be true where cash is involved, it just might be. Investigate. Be mindful of oversharing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be time for you to take a leap of faith when it comes to making a wish come true. At the very least, expect to be nudged out of your comfort zone. Meanwhile, don't allow others to project their shadows or expectations on to you. It might be time to end a draining friendship.