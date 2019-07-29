We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 29-August 2, 2019.

After the intensity of the past few weeks, which included a lot of frustrations, delays, and WTF moments, this week offers a break in the clouds. The main reason for this is due to communicative Mercury going direct in intuitive Cancer and an auspicious New Moon in bold and creative Leo, both happening on Wednesday, July 31.

Before we get to the Leo New Moon, the Moon moves into tenderhearted Cancer early Monday morning, putting us in the mood for some emotional nourishment. And with the Sun in passionate Leo squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by Monday evening, we're called to break free of anything that our hearts aren't one hundred percent in. Come Tuesday night, the Cancer Moon teams up with Mercury just as the retrograde comes to an end, which could deliver some insight or a conversation needed to move forward.

On Wednesday, the New Moon in Leo teams up with fiery Venus in Leo while squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us to blaze a new trail when it comes to our passions, finances, relationships, as well as helping us to find the courage to be more of our authentic selves.

Come Friday, the square off between Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus continues, which could trigger some much needed changes to around romance, creativity, and what we value. With the Moon moving into fastidious Virgo by Friday morning, we'll get the motivation and the pragmatism needed to carry out these changes effectively.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A conversation with a family member or regarding a home related project could bring a resolution or an opportunity this week. Speaking from the heart will get you far. Creatively, you're on a roll and you could develop something now that lands you on the map. Innovation is key.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The delays and glitches you've been dealing with should start to subside as you get a clearer picture about where you're headed. At the same time, take time to nourish yourself, but don't get too comfortable, you need a clean break from the past. Home and family are bright spots.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your finances improve this week, which could come as a relief if you've been waiting on money or a job offer. Too, you're reminded to honor your worth and to only give time to the things that are truly important instead of spreading yourself thin. An idea could blossom into something big.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A conversation that you initiate with someone this week could help you get to where you want to go, so don't be shy about saying what you need to say. You could be delightfully surprised at the results. In terms of your money, changes are due, but they're positive changes. Believe in you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If things have seemed hazy, this week could bring you the clarity or the peace of mind that you're looking for, and it may include making your peace with letting something go. You're on your way up now and you can make big things happen. Don't worry about how others see you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You get by with some help from your friends this week and a conversation with one could prove insightful. On a different note, plans that may have been stalled begin to move but you're still asked to take things slowly. Rest and recuperation are needed. Release what's not working.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could make some major headway in a career-related project this week which can help you with building your resume and your reputation. An opportunity could be presented to you by way of someone you know. On another note, it's time to release some friendships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could have a realization this week, which pushes you in a new direction, namely where your career is concerned. It could be time to end or change a professional relationship, especially if it's been trampling on your creative freedom. Don't worry, a new opportunity awaits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you've been worried about a financial matter, it could be cleared up this week. You could receive some financial news that puts a smile on your face. On another note, you'r ready for some adventure and a change of pace. Don't be shy about releasing what you no longer love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If things seem off-kilter with you and a romantic interest, you could get the chance to clear the air or have a conversation that sets things right, even if it means parting ways. No matter which way you go, this lesson in intimacy and vulnerability will bring you a long-term reward. Money improves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You an your partner or someone you're connecting with may not be on the same page this weekend. In some cases, it may be time to part ways with this person or to renegotiate the terms of the relationship. Either way communication is key. You could get the new start or restart you need.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could have a creative breakthrough this week but it's not enough to be inspired. You'll need to create a plan of action to help you with turning your creative energy into something concrete. Look to ways you may need to be more disciplined, especially about your well-being.