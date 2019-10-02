You've Never Heard Of Some Of The Best Stuff On Amazon, Such As These 39 Hidden Gems

Few things in life get me as pumped as finding a niche item at a reasonable price. Maybe I'm alone in this, but the feeling of having someone ask "Hey — where'd you get that portable espresso maker?" (and knowing the price point is right) just fills my heart with pride. Mostly because it means I get to start talking about all the hidden gems you can find on Amazon.

And while it sometimes borders on rambling once you get me started — I'm truly just helping everyone out by introducing them to the best hidden gems on Amazon. From a microfiber towel that reduces frizz in your hair to a set of self-watering planters that's under $20, there are tons of available products that will make your life easier without breaking the bank. And for two — it's literally my job. I actually look forward to perusing the virtual aisles at Amazon so that I can share all my new discoveries with you fine people.

Somewhat ironically, it appears I've started rambling here as well. So rather than tell you about the silicone bakeware set I've included, or even about the bath bombs made with essential oils, I'll just let you discover all these awesome Amazon products for yourself.

1. The Hydrating Face Cream Made With Argan And Pomegranate Oil Nourish Organic Face Cream $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it completely cruelty-free as well as absent of any GMOs or gluten, but this face cream is also vegan. The Moroccan argan oil in this face cream gives your skin a moisturizing boost of hydration, and the added vitamin C leaves your complexion glowing. There's also pomegranate in the formula which delivers a variety of nourishing antioxidants to your skin, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that it "absorbs quickly and wears well under foundation."

2. A Pop-Up Pee Pad That Gives Your Pet Something To Aim For Pop-Up Pee Pad (25-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all pets do well with indoor pee pads, so try using this pop-up one shaped like a fire hydrant instead. The pop-up fire hydrant gives your dogs a target to aim for, and it's situated in the center of the pad so that it's highly unlikely they'll get any urine on the floor. The pad itself features five layers of protection as well as a leak-proof backing, and it's able to hold at least 4 cups of fluid.

3. The Brush That Helps Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps Coolife Ingrown Hair Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to work on both men and women, this razor bump brush easily gets rid of ingrown hairs from your face, neck, armpits, legs, and bikini areas. Just condition your skin with warm water so that your pores open up, then gently use this brush on your skin in a circular motion. It's made from odorless silicone that's soft on your skin as well as antibacterial, and the ergonomically-designed handle gives you a firm grip while you bathe.

4. A Pair Of Flashlights That Are Made For Jogging, Camping, And More Knuckle Lights LED Flashlight (2-Pack) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional flashlights that don't fit comfortably into your hands while you're jogging, these flashlights are designed to fit into your hands like handles — which makes them great for exercising, walking the dog, hiking, camping, and more. These flashlights are made with non-slip adjustable straps so that one size fits all, plus there are three modes to choose from: high, low, and a blinking strobe. As an added bonus, not only are they waterproof, but batteries are also included with each order.

5. The Whiteboard That Sticks To Your Wall Without Any Tools Required Think Board Whiteboard Wall $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular whiteboards require you to mount them into the wall, whereas this whiteboard easily clings to any smooth surface without any tools required for installation. You can write on this whiteboard using any dry erase marker — one comes included with each order — as well as a pair of Velcro dots you can use to attach it to the wall. You also get a microfiber cloth you can use to wipe it clean, plus you can easily re-position it as many times as you like.

6. A Pack Of Loofahs Infused With Bamboo Charcoal Whale Life Charcoal Loofah (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Charcoal is naturally antibacterial, so these bamboo charcoal-infused loofahs will help you give your body a detoxifying, deep clean. Bamboo regrows at an incredibly quick pace — which also means that these loofahs are eco-friendly. The attached loop allows you to hang them anywhere, and one reviewer wrote: "The 4 pack should last me about 8 to 10 months. Really sturdy but soft enough not to scratch the skin. I love these things."

7. The High-Quality Epsom Salt That Helps To Relieve Aches And Pains Epsoak Epsom Salt $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Just add to your bathwater, and this Epsom salt can help alleviate pain from sore muscles and aching feet. You can also mix it in with your shower gel to create your own custom scrub, and it even helps cleanse away impurities from your pores so that your skin is left looking refreshed. You can even put this one in your garden to give your flowers and shrubs a boost.

8. A Travel Pillow That Won't Leave You Feeling Overheated CORI Travel Pillow $32 | Amazon See On Amazon If your travel pillow leaves you feeling hot and sweaty, try using this customizable travel pillow that's made with breathable, silky-soft fabric instead. Not only is this travel pillow breathable, but you can also customize the way it sits around your neck depending on how you sleep. You can have it support your head all the way around, from the side, or even from the front if you have a tendency to lean forward — plus the memory foam interior is incredibly plush.

9. The Dressing Shaker That's Resistant To Accidental Spills Whiskware Dressing Shaker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Store-bought salad dressings tend to be loaded with preservatives, so why not try making your own at home using this dressing shaker? This shaker has a BlenderBall on the inside that helps get any fresh herbs or spices thoroughly mixed into your dressing, and the automatic closing spout helps prevent any accidental spills if it ever gets knocked over. It's stain-resistant as well as BPA-free, plus there are measurement markings on the side so you can keep track of how much you've poured.

10. A Wedge Pillow That Helps Alleviate Neck And Back Pain Ebung Wedge Pillow $31 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that your neck and back are sore when you wake up in the morning, or if you suffer from acid reflux or heartburn, try sleeping with this wedge pillow. This pillow is stuffed with high-density memory foam that makes it super-soft, plus it also works great as a simple recliner when trying to watch television, read, or even recover from surgery. The cover is removable so that washing it is easy, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that his neck pain went away after just 30 minutes of laying on it.

11. The Travel Laundry Bag That's Resistant To Moisture MIAMICA Travel Laundry Bag $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, you can use it as a regular laundry bag, but this one is particularly great for traveling since it shrinks down so that it easily fits into your suitcase, then opens up and expands once it's time to fill it with dirty clothes. It's made from lightweight microfiber material that's tear- as well as moisture-resistant, plus the drawstring closure prevents your worn garments from mixing in with your clean ones.

12. A Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit That Covers Practically All The Bases Mocalaca Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it compatible with most smartphones, including ones from Samsung, Sony, as well as iPhones, but this smartphone camera lens kit also comes with 11 different lenses that let you take a variety of photos. The lenses easily clip onto your phone on both the front- and rear-facing cameras, plus the soft rubber pads on the clips prevent any accidental scratches. The high-quality optical class prevents flares and ghosting, and each order also comes with a protective carrying case.

13. The Resistance Band That Gives An Extra Bump To Your Workout WODFitters Resistance Band $8 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're doing weighted hip thrusts, or simply trying to do a few barbell curls — these resistance bands will give almost any exercise an added pump. While each order comes with a single band of your choosing, they're also made from thicker, higher-quality rubber than the bands that generally come in sets. This way, you don't have to worry about them snapping on you, and they're so durable that you can even use them for assistance with pull-ups.

14. A Pair Of Textured Hand Grips That Prevent Calluses On Your Hands WODFitters Textured Hand Grips $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Working out at the gym can leave your hands feeling like sandpaper, whereas wearing these textured leather hand grips while you workout will help protect your hands from abrasions, scars, and calluses. These hand grips also encompass your wrists for added support, and they can easily be adjusted depending on how loose or tight of a fit you prefer. Each order comes with a carrying pouch, plus they're particularly great for lifting kettlebells, barbells, and dumbbells.

15. The Bowl That Ensures Your Pet Always Has Water To Drink AmazonBasics Gravity Pet Feeder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Just fill up the gallon jug, then twist it into the base of this self-watering pet bowl in order for gravity to gradually dispense it as your pet slurps it up. It's easy to see how much water is left since the jug is made from clear plastic, and the cut-out handles along the bottom makes it easy to pick up. There are non-skid rubber feet on the bottom, plus it's even backed by a 1-year warranty from Amazon.

16. A Keyboard Wrist Rest Made From Super-Plush Memory Foam VicTsing Keyboard Wrist Rest $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This keyboard wrist rest is made with super-soft memory foam that keeps your forearms comfortable while you type. The non-slip base prevents it from sliding around your desktop while you work, and it's large enough that it will fit most laptop and gaming keyboards. Unlike other rests, this one also comes with a smaller one designed for your mouse.

17. The Bath Bomb Set Made With 100% Pure Essential Oils Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With 10 different fragrances in each package, this bath bomb set is the perfect gift for anyone who loves a soak in the tub, or even just for yourself if you'd like to try a variety of scents without breaking the bank. They're made with 100% pure essential oils, including rose, lavender, peppermint, sweet orange, tea tree, and more — plus, they even help moisturize dry skin.

18. A Pack Of Dental Guards That Keep You From Grinding Your Teeth At Night Plackers Dental Night Guard $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed so that one size is made to fit everybody, these dental guards are an easy, chemical-free way to stop grinding your teeth while you sleep at night. There's no boiling, cutting, or molding required in order for these guards to fit into your mouth — and each one can be used for up to three nights. They're disposable once you've finished using them, and the added bite plate grooves provide extra protection.

19. The Device That Lets You Send Your GPS Location In An Emergency Ripple Safety Personal Safety Monitoring $30 | Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is attach it to any lanyard, bracelet, or necklace, and this personal safety monitor will be at the ready any time you're in need of help. It's small enough that it won't weigh you down if you wear it on your body, and you can even upload your health records so that medical professionals will know your history prior to treating you. Each order comes with one included month of nationwide monitoring, and it's also waterproof so you can even wear it in the shower.

20. A Microfiber Towel That Helps Reduce Frizz In Your Hair DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only will it help reduce frizz in your hair, but this microfiber towel is also so absorbent that it can cut the time it takes to blow-dry your hair by up to half. This towel is also incredibly lightweight so that it won't weigh your head down as you wear it around the house, plus it's safe for all hair types. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "My long hair was a good 50% drier after 5 minutes in this towel" when compared to a traditional cotton towel.

21. The Device That Lets You Create Delicious Waffle Bowls At Home DASH Waffle Bowl Maker $27 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you've got a sweet or a savory tooth — this waffle bowl maker is practically a must-have in any kitchen. You can make delicious breakfast bowls using eggs, veggies, and other nutritious foods, or you can use this waffle bowl maker for decadent desserts and ice creams. It's small enough that it can easily fit into cramped kitchens, plus the dual non-stick surfaces ensure that your bowl cooks evenly and thoroughly.

22. A Set Of Aromatherapy Bombs For People Who Don't Like Baths CLEVERFY Shower Bombs $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not a bath person? Neither am I — so why not try using these aromatherapy shower bombs the next time you want to relax, but not relax so much that you take a bath? Each order comes with six scents derived from essential oils, including lavender, spearmint, grapefruit, vanilla, and watermelon — plus the eucalyptus scent even helps clear up your sinuses. And as an added bonus, there's even an included ebook that teaches you all about aromatherapy.

23. The Coffee Pod Holder That Orders More When You've Run Out WePlenish Smart Coffee Pod Holder $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold Keurig K-cup pods as well as Nespresso capsules, this coffee pod holder sets itself from the competition since it automatically orders more coffee from Amazon when you're running low. It'll also send you a confirmation message to make sure that yes, you do want to order more coffee, plus it's compact enough that you can easily place it right next to your coffee maker for convenient access.

24. A Bakeware Set Made From Non-Stick Silicone To Encounter Silicone Bakeware Set $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is silicone naturally antibacterial, but because it's also non-stick, that means that you'll easily be able to remove your baked goods from this silicone bakeware set without having them crumble or break. They're easier to clean than their metal counterparts since any leftover crumbs easily soak away in warm water, plus they're even safe to put in the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Each set comes with five varying baking pans, as well as three muffin cups.

25. The Teeth-Whitening Kit That's Completely Vegan Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit $36 | Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is pop the tray into your mouth, then press the light button and wait for 30 minutes every day in order for this teeth-whitening kit to help brighten your smile. The comfort-fit tray is designed to fit mouths of all shapes and sizes, plus the LED light has a built-in timer so you won't accidentally take it out of your mouth before the whitening process has completed.

26. A Flower Pot That Waters Itself So You Don't Have To Mkono Self-Watering Planter (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you regularly forget to water your plants, take all of the responsibility out of the equation by using these self-watering planters instead. These planters can hold enough water for up to 10 days, and the durable plastic is appropriate for both indoor and outdoor use. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "The inner basket is easy to remove, and provides plenty of space between the bottom of the basket and the bottom of the outside container to hold water."

27. The Sweet Almond Oil That Moisturizes Skin Without Clogging Pores NOW Foods Sweet Almond Oil $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If your complexion is in need of a nourishing dose of moisture, why not try using this sweet almond oil? This almond oil quickly absorbs into your skin without leaving any greasy residues, and it won't clog your pores like other moisturizers have a tendency to do. You can use it all over your entire body, plus the bottle even has built-in UV light protection so that the oil won't degrade over time.

28. An Acne Spot-Treatment That's Also Effective On Cystic Acne TreeActiv Cystic Acne Spot Treatment $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Cystic acne can be difficult to deal with. Luckily, this acne spot-treatment is not only effective on stubborn cystic acne, but it also helps unclog pores as well as exfoliate away dead skin cells. This treatment is safe to apply as often as you need (or you can even wear it overnight for added strength), plus it even helps balance your skin's excess oil production in order to prevent future breakouts.

29. The Exfoliating Shower Glove Made From Super-Soft Silicone INNERNEED Body Scrubber $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular shower scrubbers can easily grow moldy over time, whereas this exfoliating shower glove is made from super-soft silicone that's naturally antibacterial. This shower scrubber is safe to use on all types of skin without risk of irritation, and the wearable glove design makes it easy to maneuver all around your body. You can use it with essential oils for a really effective massage.

30. A Face-Scrubbing Towel Infused With Activated Charcoal Morihata Charcoal Face Scrub Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is charcoal great for absorbing oil and other impurities from your pores, but the activated charcoal in this face-scrubbing towel also means that you can use it with or without a cleanser. There's also a built-in loop that makes it easy to hang dry, plus there are there are two different textures to choose from when washing your face: one side of this towel is coarse so you can exfoliate away dead skin, and the other side is soft so that your skin is left feeling smooth.

31. The Tool That Can Slice Through Clamshell Packaging Without Cutting Your Skin Slice Ceramic Safety Cutter $8 | Amazon See On Amazon No one likes accidentally cutting themselves when opening up a package, which is why this handy slicer is made with a ceramic blade that's almost as tough as a diamond. The ceramic blade not only lasts longer than steel, but it also never rusts — nor will it slice your finger if you accidentally nick yourself. It's great for scrapbooking, clipping coupons, art projects, and more, plus it's sharp enough that it can easily cut through that dreaded clamshell packaging.

32. An Easy Way To Remember If Anyone Fed The Dog Or Not DYFTD Reminder Plaque $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Did you feed the dog? If you can't remember — or if your household has a habit of accidentally feeding him more than once — then use this simple reminder placard to keep track of it. This placard has built-in magnets so that you can easily attach it to your fridge, plus it also comes with adhesive if you'd prefer to stick it to non-metal surfaces. And with over 850 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear this little accessory gets the job done.

33. The Compact Lantern That Runs For Up To 50 Hours LuminAID Camping Lantern $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it a great addition to any emergency kit, but this camping lantern can also run for up to 50 hours when the battery is fully charged. There are five brightness settings to choose from depending on how much light you need, and there are two easy ways to charge it: via USB, or by leaving it in direct sunlight. It's waterproof, shatterproof, and durable — plus you can even use it to charge your phone.

34. A Strap That Helps Prevent You From Snoring At Night Copeaky Anti-Snoring Chin Strap $12 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you snore at night, or if you're trying to avoid waking up with a dry mouth — this anti-snoring strap can help with both. This chin strap is made from soft, flexible fabric that won't irritate your skin while you sleep, and you can easily adjust it so that it comfortably contours along your jawline. The Velcro straps let you choose how tight or loose it fits, plus one size is made to fit all.

35. The Makeup Compact Organizer Crafted From Super-Strong Acrylic Hblife Compact Organizer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you use it for your makeup compacts, but you can also use this organizer to store small desktop accessories like paperclips, thumbtacks, rubber bands, and more. It's made from clear acrylic plastic that easily pairs with your existing decor, and there are eight available slots so that it's highly unlikely you'll run out of space. One Amazon reviewer even noted that "This organizer looks great on a bathroom counter/vanity, or it can go in a drawer where you store your makeup."

36. An Extra Drawer That Slides Into Your Fridge For Added Storage Space HapiLeap Fridge Drawer Organizer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for an easy way to add storage space in your fridge, look no further than this extra refrigerator drawer. This drawer is made from food-grade BPA-free plastic that's so sturdy it can hold up to 33 pounds, and the smooth glide track ensures that it's easy to open and close. You can use it to store cans, jars, meats, cheeses, and more, plus it's designed so that it fits into most fridges.

37. The Tiered Cooling Rack That Collapses For Easy Storage Wilton Collapsible Cooling Rack $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use it for cookies and other baked goods, or you can use this three-tiered cooling rack as a display stand for food at a buffet table. This cooling rack is large enough that you can easily cool up to three dozen cookies on it at once, and it collapses down to a fraction of its original height so that it's easy to tuck away into storage once you're done.

38. A Shower Curtain Sealer That Keeps Your Floors Dry Magna Lock Shower Curtain Sealer $31 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of seeing puddles of water on the floor after every shower, try using this shower curtain sealer to keep your floors nice and dry. This sealer comes with super-strong 3M adhesive that makes it easy to attach it to your shower wall, plus it can even help prevent mold and mildew from forming since water is now confined to your shower instead of all over your bathroom.