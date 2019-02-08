One of Hollywood's most popular movie stars recently had a bit of a setback, thanks to his time on the slopes. Zac Efron revealed he tore his ACL with a pic from the hospital posted to his Instagram on Feb. 8. But, the Baywatch star is staying positive about the difficult situation. (Bustle has reached out to Efron's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Efron took to Instagram to reveal that he experienced an injury during his recent winter excursion. He posted a photo of himself recuperating in a hospital bed, with one of his legs in a brace. The actor still kept things positive as he flashed a thumbs up in the snap. In his caption for the post, he wrote:

"I tore my ACL shredding the gnar⛷ 😕 but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!"

According to Urban Dictionary, "shredding the gnar" is a term used for extreme sports, such as "skiing and snowboarding." Efron's use of the ski emoji suggests that he injured himself skiing, but the actor has not yet confirmed what he was doing when he hurt himself.

It's obviously unfortunate that Efron is dealing with such a serious injury. However, it is nice to see that he's at least keeping his spirits up through the whole ordeal.

And, based on the comments of his Instagram post, he has many of his celeb pals also spreading positive vibes as they wish him well on his recovery. Here are just a few well wishes from some of Efron's famous friends.

Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega, who directed Efron in his breakout hit, High School Musical, shared his well wishes for the actor. He wrote, "Hope you're feeling better real soon Zman."

Anna Kendrick

Efron's Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star Anna Kendrick also shared some kind words for him. Of course, she also managed to get a little joke in there, too. She commented, "This is extremely on brand. (GET WELL SOON)."

Bear Grylls

Back in 2014, Efron appeared on Bear Grylls' program, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, so it's clear that the Neighbors star knows a thing or two about adventure. Unfortunately, of course, his latest adventure caused his recent ACL injury.

His fellow adventure-seeker, Grylls, wished Efron well, saying, "No!! Poor you brother!!! Stay strong. You will be back shredding SOON!"

Diplo

Diplo kept his message for Efron short, sweet, and humorous. He simply wrote, "Come back."

Lily Collins

Efron's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile co-star Lily Collins had a sweet message for him. She encouraged him to get better soon, especially as they have much to do with their Netflix program, "All that adventure. Get well quickly and feel better!!! We got lots to do :)."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also took to the comments to send some positive thoughts to his Baywatch co-star. He wrote, "Setbacks are set ups for bigger comebacks. Heal up brotha."

While Efron will likely go through a lengthy recovery period stemming from his ACL injury, it's clear that the actor has a ton of support from his celebrity friends as he focuses on recovering.